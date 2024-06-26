President Radev: The Masks Have Fallen, North Macedonia is Afraid to Recognize 'Bulgarians'

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has expressed sharp criticism towards the new government of North Macedonia, accusing it of refusing to acknowledge the terms "Bulgarians" and "Bulgarian" within its national framework. Radev emphasized that this stance reveals a deep-seated fear within North Macedonia's political elite to accept these terms, which he views as a direct contradiction to European principles and commitments. He highlighted his previous efforts in European forums to advocate for the rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia, including proposing their inclusion in the country's constitution as a prerequisite for EU membership negotiations.

Radev underscored the necessity for immediate action from both the Bulgarian government and European institutions to uphold European norms during the enlargement process. He warned that failure to adhere to these principles could lead to destabilization in the Balkans, ultimately challenging Europe with balkanization.

Regarding ongoing political consultations, Radev indicated that two more political forces were yet to be consulted, stressing the importance of the initial mandate. He declared that he would announce the transfer of the first mandate only after completing the consultation cycle.

Meanwhile, tensions between Bulgaria and North Macedonia escalated further as Toshko Yordanov, representing the "There Is Such a People" parliamentary group, condemned North Macedonia's stance against Bulgaria. Yordanov criticized North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski for rejecting Bulgarian demands regarding the negotiation framework for North Macedonia's EU integration and the recognition of Bulgarians as a nation within their constitution.

Yordanov described Mickoski's refusal as evidence that diplomatic concessions have not yielded desired outcomes. He accused the North Macedonian Prime Minister of pressuring Bulgarian and European MPs to support his call for renegotiation within the EU framework. Yordanov echoed Mickoski's statement that North Macedonia would not succumb to what he referred to as "Bulgarian diktat," warning of strained relations between the two countries and their European aspirations if such tensions persist.