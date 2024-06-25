Calls for Russian Intervention: Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Seeks Rosatom's Help for NPP

Business » ENERGY | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 10:12
Bulgaria: Calls for Russian Intervention: Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Seeks Rosatom's Help for NPP @Wikimedia Commons

In a statement delivered from the parliamentary podium, the political party "Revival" has urged for the intervention of the Russian state firm "Rosatom" to address a problematic steam generator issue at Unit 6 of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). Deputy Yordan Todorov emphasized the potential long-term benefits of this action, asserting it would enhance profitability and equipment reliability while significantly reducing the risk of major accidents.

Today, representatives of "Revival" intend to hold accountable the executive director of Kozloduy NPP and the Minister of Energy, questioning the decision to potentially compromise the safety standards affecting an entire continent. Todorov raised concerns over the management's motives, questioning whether their actions aim to demonstrate Bulgaria's independence from Russia to Western allies.

"Revival" is adamant that Bulgaria seek an exception to enable Rosatom to undertake the necessary repairs, underscoring the urgency of addressing the steam generator issue.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: steam generator, Revival, Rosatom

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's 'Revival' Leader Rejects Minority Government, Calls for Coalition

During consultations with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the Bulgarian right-wing party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane), expressed optimism about the possibility of forming a government

Politics | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00

Sovereignist Bloc Emerges in EU Parliament with Bulgaria's 'Revival' and Germany's AfD

The Bulgarian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) is set to join a newly formed group in the European Parliament alongside Germany's far-right party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD)

World » EU | June 24, 2024, Monday // 11:34

Bulgarian Party "Revival" to Challenge Euro-Atlantic Government

The Bulgarian pro-Russian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has declared its intention to oppose another Euro-Atlantic government

Politics | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 13:28

Bulgaria's 'Revival' Rejects GERB's Coalition Talks

The "Revival" party has also declined GERB's invitation for negotiations to form a government with the first mandate

Politics | June 17, 2024, Monday // 14:26

'Revival' Leader Vows to Keep Bulgaria Out of Ukraine Conflict

The Bulgarian people have expressed a vote of no confidence in the parliamentary democracy of Bulgaria

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 14:40

Tight Race for Second Place in Bulgaria's Upcoming Elections

According to the latest data from "Trend" agency, six political formations from the previous parliament are expected to secure seats in Bulgaria's next National Assembly

Politics | June 7, 2024, Friday // 09:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria Receives EU Funding to Enhance Power Grid for Renewable Energy

The European Commission announced on Monday that it is providing Bulgaria with 65 million euros from the EU Modernization Fund for the GREENABLER project

Business » Energy | June 24, 2024, Monday // 14:35

Surprise: Russia Beats US in Supplying Europe with Gas

In May, natural gas imports to Europe from Russia surpassed those from the US for the first time since the onset of the Ukraine war

Business » Energy | June 19, 2024, Wednesday // 17:24

Fuel Prices in Bulgaria: Can They Drop Below 1 Lev?

In Bulgaria, there is anticipation over the direction of fuel prices in the coming weeks

Business » Energy | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 17:54

Proposed Changes: Electricity and Heating Prices in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) recently deliberated on proposed adjustments to electricity and heating prices set to take effect from July 1

Business » Energy | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 14:42

Bulgaria Leads the Charge in New Vertical Gas Corridor Project

The implementation of the Vertical Gas Corridor has commenced, aimed at ensuring diversification and energy security for natural gas supplies

Business » Energy | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 13:49

Electricity Up, Heating Down: Bulgaria Faces New Price Changes Ahead!

The Bulgarian Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) anticipates an average electricity price increase of 1.34% starting July 1, while the price of hot water and heating is expected to decrease by an average of 8.44%

Business » Energy | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 14:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria