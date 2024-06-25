Calls for Russian Intervention: Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Seeks Rosatom's Help for NPP

In a statement delivered from the parliamentary podium, the political party "Revival" has urged for the intervention of the Russian state firm "Rosatom" to address a problematic steam generator issue at Unit 6 of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). Deputy Yordan Todorov emphasized the potential long-term benefits of this action, asserting it would enhance profitability and equipment reliability while significantly reducing the risk of major accidents.

Today, representatives of "Revival" intend to hold accountable the executive director of Kozloduy NPP and the Minister of Energy, questioning the decision to potentially compromise the safety standards affecting an entire continent. Todorov raised concerns over the management's motives, questioning whether their actions aim to demonstrate Bulgaria's independence from Russia to Western allies.

"Revival" is adamant that Bulgaria seek an exception to enable Rosatom to undertake the necessary repairs, underscoring the urgency of addressing the steam generator issue.