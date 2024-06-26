Bulgaria's Borissov Alleges Threat on His Life from Global Intelligence Service

Boyko Borissov, leader of the GERB party, announced plans to propose a minority government, emphasizing it would be solely GERB-controlled in response to their voters' preferences. Speaking at the parliament, Borissov dismissed any alliances with other parties, asserting they are unpopular among GERB supporters.

"I don't want support from other parties. If it's not GERB or our group, I know what you'll say, that someone has been bought off. Not a cent will be given for such a thing," Borissov stated firmly.

Addressing concerns about his security, Borissov disclosed that his security team recently alerted him to a serious threat from a major global intelligence service. "About a week ago, my security team informed me of a grave threat signal from one of the world's most influential services," Borissov revealed. He clarified that he has not personally contacted Bulgaria's State Security Service, Ministry of Interior, or National Security Service, but expressed hope that they have taken appropriate measures.

Borissov attributed the threat to Bulgaria's assistance to Ukraine, implying that their involvement has drawn attention from powerful international entities. "This signal is from one of the most formidable services," Borissov emphasized.