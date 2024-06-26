Bulgaria's Borissov Alleges Threat on His Life from Global Intelligence Service

Bulgarian Socialists Push for Expert Government Amid Political Stalemate
In this challenging moment, we face two paths: one is to remain passive bystanders, comfortably assuming an opposition role that holds no influence
Boyko Borissov, leader of the GERB party, announced plans to propose a minority government, emphasizing it would be solely GERB-controlled in response to their voters' preferences. Speaking at the parliament, Borissov dismissed any alliances with other parties, asserting they are unpopular among GERB supporters.
"I don't want support from other parties. If it's not GERB or our group, I know what you'll say, that someone has been bought off. Not a cent will be given for such a thing," Borissov stated firmly.
Addressing concerns about his security, Borissov disclosed that his security team recently alerted him to a serious threat from a major global intelligence service. "About a week ago, my security team informed me of a grave threat signal from one of the world's most influential services," Borissov revealed. He clarified that he has not personally contacted Bulgaria's State Security Service, Ministry of Interior, or National Security Service, but expressed hope that they have taken appropriate measures.
Borissov attributed the threat to Bulgaria's assistance to Ukraine, implying that their involvement has drawn attention from powerful international entities. "This signal is from one of the most formidable services," Borissov emphasized.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Krasimir Karakachanov, chairman of the Bulgarian party VMRO and former minister of defense, criticized Skopje's behavior towards Sofia
Representatives of the Bulgarian right-wing "Greantess" (Velichie) party, including Nikolay Markov, Victoria Vasileva, Darin Georgiev, and Georgi Kukov
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has emphasized the critical issue of manpower shortages on the Ukrainian front lines
An expert cabinet is the only viable option during a political crisis, according to Toshko Yordanov, chairman of the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People"
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has expressed sharp criticism towards the new government of North Macedonia, accusing it of refusing to acknowledge the terms "Bulgarians" and "Bulgarian" within its national framework
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly criticized the new government of North Macedonia, labeling its intentions as "unacceptable" for refusing to honor international commitments and agreement
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU