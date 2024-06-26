Bulgaria Condemns North Macedonia's Rejection of International Commitments

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly criticized the new government of North Macedonia, labeling its intentions as "unacceptable" for refusing to honor international commitments and agreements. This rebuke follows statements by North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski indicating a desire to renegotiate the negotiation framework with Bulgaria.

In an official statement posted on its website, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned North Macedonia's stance on guaranteeing rights and freedoms to all its citizens equally, including through constitutional amendments concerning neighboring countries. The ministry underscored the European consensus reached in 2022 between the EU member states and North Macedonia, which outlines clear steps for advancing the country's European integration process.

Highlighting the principle of unanimity in EU enlargement, as enshrined in the Treaty of the European Union and reflected in previous and ongoing enlargement negotiations, Bulgaria emphasized that reopening discussions on established international commitments could hinder progress toward EU membership negotiations.

The Bulgarian government expressed concerns that North Macedonia's current policies risk regressing in its relations with neighboring countries and could delay its path to EU accession. It emphasized that Sofia views any deviation from international commitments and agreements as incompatible with advancing along the European path. The MFA reiterated Bulgaria's firm position, supported by all political forces, as articulated in the National Assembly's decision of June 24, 2022.

This decision reflects the Bulgarian citizens' support for North Macedonia's EU membership aspirations contingent upon upholding the highest standards of human rights and faithfully fulfilling international obligations. The Bulgarian MFA affirmed that this national stance will remain steadfast and unchanged despite recent developments in Skopje.

The Bulgarian government's response underscores its commitment to ensuring that North Macedonia adheres to agreed-upon principles and obligations, warning that veering from these commitments risks destabilizing relations and delaying the European integration process.