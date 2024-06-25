Russia has expressed readiness to halt the conflict in Ukraine on the condition that Ukraine cedes control of four regions currently under partial occupation. Yuri Ushakov, Vladimir Putin's aide on foreign affairs, conveyed this statement, as reported by Reuters.

Putin's proposal, made on June 14, involves initiating peace talks immediately if Kyiv withdraws its military forces from the regions of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk in southern and eastern Ukraine. Moscow has unilaterally declared these four oblasts as part of Russia, despite lacking control over them within their administrative boundaries. This move has been widely condemned internationally, with at least two UN resolutions denouncing the aggression and urging Putin to withdraw Russian troops promptly.

The conditions set by Putin have been perceived abroad not as a conciliatory gesture but rather as an escalation of Moscow's demands. Critics view it as an attempt to deflect attention from ongoing negotiations aimed at finding a diplomatic resolution, notably during a conference in Switzerland.

Putin's offer to halt hostilities contingent on territorial concessions has drawn skepticism globally, with many seeing it as a provocative maneuver rather than a sincere effort to achieve peace through diplomatic means. The international community remains firm in its stance against Russia's annexation claims and continues to advocate for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.