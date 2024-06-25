Kenyan Capital in Chaos: Parliament Burns as Protests Turn Violent

In Nairobi, Kenya's capital, ongoing protests have resulted in at least 10 fatalities, according to a report by the BBC. The unrest, now entering its third day, escalated significantly today when demonstrators set fire to a section of the parliament building.

The catalyst for the unrest appears to be a new bill proposing tax increases, which has sparked widespread dissatisfaction among the populace. According to BBC sources, shots were heard outside the parliament building this morning as lawmakers were in the midst of approving controversial amendments.

Reuters, citing a paramedic, reported that approximately 50 individuals sustained injuries during the clashes. The parliament structure itself suffered substantial damage, as noted by various media outlets.

CNN US breaking news: protesters breach Kenya parliament. CNN has seen at least 2 bodies after police used live rounds on demonstrators pic.twitter.com/384qJ1jwXg — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) June 25, 2024

Throughout the day, police deployed tear gas and water cannons against protesters, with reports indicating that live ammunition was used alongside rubber bullets, as reported by Al Jazeera. Despite the protests and a general strike, Kenya's parliament proceeded with a second reading of the contentious finance legislation amid confrontations with demonstrators.

Demonstrators managed to breach parts of the parliament building, breaking windows and engaging in stone-throwing, which forced members of parliament to seek refuge in the basement, according to reports.

Panic as police attack a medical camp attending to injured protesters forcing medical officers to plead with them to stop shooting pic.twitter.com/np0dPbuWyx — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) June 25, 2024

Amid the chaos, the Kenyan Human Rights Commission shared video footage showing law enforcement officers firing on protesters. The protests, largely driven by young activists and described as spontaneous, have been ongoing since the end of last week.

Once parliament formally ratifies the bill, President William Ruto will have a 14-day window to sign it into law for it to take effect. Last year, a similar tax increase bill was promptly signed by Ruto upon passage, Al Jazeera noted.