Bulgarian Court Postponed the Case for Evgenia Who was Killed and Found in a Suitcase

Crime | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 11:08
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Court Postponed the Case for Evgenia Who was Killed and Found in a Suitcase Evgenia Vladimirova

The Sofia Court of Appeal has postponed the case of Evgenia Vladimirova, who was found murdered in a suitcase, until October 8. The delay is due to the incomplete medical examination ordered at the previous hearing.

The case, now in the second instance, had its first hearing two months ago. The Sofia City Court initially sentenced Evgenia's husband, Orlin Vladimirov, and his father, Plamen Vladimirov, to life imprisonment, but the sentence was appealed.

The court-appointed expert is tasked with determining the mechanism and causes of Evgenia's death. This expertise was requested by the defense and will use all available case data and autopsy results to assess whether Orlin Vladimirov's claim that Evgenia's fatal injury resulted from hitting her head on a cupboard is credible.

Lawyer Ivo Naydenov, representing the victim's relatives, indicated that following the examination, they will present their arguments and await the court's decision. He noted that if expert opinions differ, a new arbitration expertise may be necessary.

Evgenia's body was discovered in a suitcase near Pernik in 2021 after a month-long search. Her husband and father-in-law are accused of her murder, with investigators alleging they attempted to cover up the crime.

Tags: Evgenia, suitcase, Murder

