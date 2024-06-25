Repeated Arrests and No Convictions: Orlin Gigov Murdered his Ukrainian Girlfriend and the State Did Nothing

Orlin Gigov, known for multiple arrests related to violence against women, has been implicated, in the fatal beating of his girlfriend, Ukrainian citizen Silvia Kirkova.

The incident marks a tragic escalation following Gigov's earlier arrest and charges in 2023 for assaulting Silvia (as we reported here), leaving her abandoned outside his "Hadji Dimitar" apartment in a vulnerable state. Recently, the couple resided together in another apartment in Sofia's "Krasno Selo" district.

On June 20, 2024, OFFNews wrote that Gigov and his mother reported Silvia's murder, leading to Gigov's subsequent arrest and current custody. Formerly employed as a driver at the Ministry of Interior Hospital in Sofia, Gigov's history of violent offenses had previously been highlighted by Offnews, who initially reported Silvia's 2023 assault.

Reports indicate that the murder occurred amid another altercation fueled by alcohol between Gigov and Silvia. Silvia sustained severe head injuries, with Gigov also reported to have suffered "multiple injuries."

Despite multiple arrests and legal proceedings, Gigov had not faced effective convictions in any case. Following a suspended sentence for domestic violence, Gigov was rearrested in March 2023 at a Sofia hotel, charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest while Silvia was again found in his presence.

In 2023, several women and their relatives came forward to warn about Gigov's dangerous behavior. Some victims recounted threats of violence and abuse, with one victim recalling being thrown onto the streets in Kovachevtsi.

Reflecting on the urgent need for judicial reform and better support for domestic violence victims, one anonymous victim shared her frustration with Nova TV, underscoring the systemic challenges in addressing such cases effectively.

OFFNews editor-in-chief Vladimir Yonchev echoed these sentiments, emphasizing societal solidarity and the imperative for preventive measures to protect women from such tragic outcomes.

Today, the Sofia City Court overturned the suspended sentence of Orlin Gigov, the former driver from the Ministry of Internal Affairs Hospital, who was convicted in March 2023 for assaulting Mila Peykova, one of his victims. Initially, the Sofia District Court had imposed a one-year suspended sentence with a four-year probationary period on Gigov, along with an order to pay BGN 5,000 in damages for causing multiple minor injuries to Peykova.

Speaking to Nova TV, Mila Peykova recounted being assaulted by Gigov on Christmas Eve in 2020, which led to her seeking medical attention at "Pirogov" hospital and subsequently filing a complaint with the 7th District Police Office. Despite the evidence, Gigov's appeal to the Sofia City Court resulted in the partial cancellation of the District Court's decision, citing "insufficient evidence" as grounds for reversal.

Peykova's case gained renewed attention in February 2023, following Gigov's involvement in the assault on Ukrainian national Silvia Kirkova. Peykova revealed that Gigov had attempted to influence her testimony by offering money and that Peykova had also tried to contact Kirkova to offer support, suspecting she was under Gigov's influence.

An investigation by OFFNews uncovered at least five victims of Gigov, three of whom shared their harrowing experiences. Over a span of three years from 2020 to 2023, Gigov faced a total of 10 reports against him for various offenses.

After the murder of Silvia Kirkova, Gigov was arrested and remanded in custody pending further legal proceedings, which he has the option to appeal at the Sofia Court of Appeal.

In response to these developments, a protest against Gigov's actions is scheduled for 18:30 tonight outside the Sofia Courthouse, with a concurrent demonstration planned in Pernik.