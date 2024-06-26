Authorities in Ukraine have initiated a compulsory evacuation of the cities of Toretsk and Pokrovsk, currently under Kyiv's control in the Donetsk region, as reported by Vadym Filashkin, governor of the Donetsk regional military administration, to rbc.ru.

Filashkin stated that Russian military forces have advanced towards the area. He noted that residents of Toretsk are voluntarily leaving, with the population decreasing from approximately 6,000 two days ago to 5,500 today.

Earlier in June, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the governor of the Donetsk Republic, had indicated that Russian troops had seized several strategic heights in the direction of Toretsk, enabling them to conduct both tactical and operational-tactical operations.

The situation underscores the escalating tensions in the region as Ukrainian authorities respond to the movement of Russian forces towards Toretsk and Pokrovsk, initiating measures to ensure the safety of residents amidst the military developments.

Earlier today, we reported that Russian forces have launched a coordinated attack on the strategically vital city of Krasnohorivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region, employing a three-pronged offensive, according to analysts from DeepState on their Telegram channel.

Military experts highlight the city's crucial position in the conflict. Simultaneously, Ukrainian ground troops from the Armed Forces (AFU) have observed increased Russian activity near Krasnohorivka in the Kurakhovo direction, as reported by UNIAN.

The AFU states that Russian forces are facing strong resistance from Ukrainian soldiers, resulting in significant casualties and the loss of military equipment. Heavy clashes have intensified in Novooleksandrivka, near Krasnohorivka, with Ukrainian defense officials citing intense enemy bombardment.

Ukrainian estimates put Russian losses at 535,660 personnel and 15,413 armored vehicles.