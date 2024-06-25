North Macedonia Faces EU Scrutiny Over Constitutional Amendments

Macedonian PM Rejects Bulgarian Demands: 'We Will Not Kneel'
Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has firmly stated that his country "will not kneel before Bulgaria"
Today, a spokesperson for the European Commission emphasized that North Macedonia must fulfill its commitment to amend its Constitution in order to progress toward European Union membership.
The statement came in response to recent remarks by the new government in Skopje indicating no plans to amend the Constitution to incorporate Bulgarians, as required under previous agreements.
"The European Council has been unequivocal in its expectations from North Macedonia, which includes the constitutional changes promised to advance its European integration," stated EC spokesperson Ana Pisonero.
Brussels also expressed disappointment over the reluctance of some North Macedonian politicians to use the country's agreed-upon name, North Macedonia, as stipulated in the Prespa Agreement. Pisonero underscored the importance of adhering to the terms of this agreement, which all parties are obligated to honor.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Consumer sentiment in Germany unexpectedly worsened in July, interrupting the recovery of the previous four months
President Emmanuel Macron warned of the potential for civil war in France due to the political strategies of far-right and far-left factions
The European Union has announced its 14th package of sanctions against Russia in response to its ongoing aggression towards Ukraine.
The Bulgarian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) is set to join a newly formed group in the European Parliament alongside Germany's far-right party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD)
New analysis published by the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC) shows that in the past year 2023 there were 20,418 deaths on EU roads
Bulgaria is significantly delayed in implementing its Recovery and Sustainability Plan
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU