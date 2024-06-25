North Macedonia Faces EU Scrutiny Over Constitutional Amendments

Today, a spokesperson for the European Commission emphasized that North Macedonia must fulfill its commitment to amend its Constitution in order to progress toward European Union membership.

The statement came in response to recent remarks by the new government in Skopje indicating no plans to amend the Constitution to incorporate Bulgarians, as required under previous agreements.

"The European Council has been unequivocal in its expectations from North Macedonia, which includes the constitutional changes promised to advance its European integration," stated EC spokesperson Ana Pisonero.

Brussels also expressed disappointment over the reluctance of some North Macedonian politicians to use the country's agreed-upon name, North Macedonia, as stipulated in the Prespa Agreement. Pisonero underscored the importance of adhering to the terms of this agreement, which all parties are obligated to honor.