North Korea Sends 300 Trash Balloons to South Korea Overnight

World | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 12:08
North Korea has launched another round of balloons filled with trash across the border into South Korea, prompting condemnation from South Korean officials as a "vile and irrational provocation," according to reports from BTA.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff disclosed that Pyongyang dispatched approximately 350 balloons overnight, with around 100 of them landing in various locations across the south, including the northern province of Gyeonggi and the capital, Seoul.

The balloons were equipped with bags containing primarily paper debris, which the South Korean Army assured did not pose any immediate threat to public safety.

"The South Korean military stands ready to engage in psychological warfare," affirmed the Joint Chiefs of Staff in response to the incident.

