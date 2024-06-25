Bulgarian Socialists Push for Expert Government Amid Political Stalemate

"In this challenging moment, we face two paths: one is to remain passive bystanders, comfortably assuming an opposition role that holds no influence. The other path is to actively engage in these processes, guided by realism and a sober recognition of our electoral outcome. Our collective stance is unequivocal: we will not engage in any form of collaboration with the current administration. We have keenly felt the repercussions of left-wing political fragmentation and recognize the urgency of consolidating the left. Drawing on our extensive experience, we advocate for an alternative approach. We maintain that elections alone cannot resolve our challenges; instead, we must strive to form a competent, pro-Bulgarian government. We possess the maturity to facilitate such dialogues and act as a stabilizing force amidst this intricate landscape," Atanas Zafirov said this during the consultations with President Rumen Radev.

Borislav Gutsanov, chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party's parliamentary group, underscored their readiness to collaborate on forming an expert cabinet for a third mandate. Reflecting on recent deliberations within their bureau, he emphasized the need for wisdom and dialogue to navigate the current impasse. "The first and second terms have clearly run their course. We are genuinely prepared to contribute to an expert or national unity government—a model that offers a strategic exit from our current predicament. Central to our approach is forging a robust unity within the left, a critical element absent in our political discourse over the past two years," Gutsanov asserted.

President Rumen Radev initiated discussions by exploring various strategies to untangle the political deadlock—from a minority government to an expert program government, culminating in the proposal for a resolutely anti-GERB coalition. The consultations, spanning numerous dialogues over the past two years, illustrated the profound political crisis gripping Bulgarian society. Atanas Zafirov highlighted the crisis of trust, starkly evident in the low voter turnout, and addressed the complex geopolitical tensions, particularly with North Macedonia, amidst heightened anti-Bulgarian rhetoric.