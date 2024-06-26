Trump's Advisors Unveil Controversial Plan to End Ukraine-Russia War

World » UKRAINE | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 12:05
Two key advisers to Donald Trump have presented him with a plan aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, as reported by Reuters. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, one of Trump's national security advisers, outlined that the proposal entails offering Ukraine more American weapons contingent upon initiating negotiations with Russia.

Kellogg, along with Fred Fleitz, who served as Trump's National Security Council chiefs of staff, developed the plan during Trump's 2017-2021 administration. They propose that a ceasefire be established based on current battle lines during peace talks, a strategy Trump has shown openness to, according to Fleitz.

However, Trump's spokesman Steven Cheung emphasized that only statements directly from Trump or authorized campaign members should be considered official. Cheung reiterated Trump's commitment to prioritizing negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian conflict if re-elected.

Kellogg and Fleitz's strategy represents a significant departure from current US policy towards the conflict and may encounter opposition from European allies and within Trump's own Republican Party. Russian response to the proposal has been cautious, with the Kremlin indicating a willingness to consider any peace plan that reflects the realities on the ground, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to Reuters.

The plan suggests enticing Russia to negotiate by offering a prolonged delay in Ukraine's NATO membership aspirations. Putin previously suggested that the conflict could end if Ukraine renounced its NATO ambitions and ceded control over certain regions.

During discussions, Kellogg stressed the urgency of bringing Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table promptly should Trump win the election. Fleitz clarified that their plan does not propose formal territorial concessions by Ukraine to Russia but acknowledges that Ukraine might not regain control over all occupied territories in the near term.

Analysts have expressed concerns that Kellogg and Fleitz's approach could disadvantage Ukraine in negotiations, potentially leading to significant territorial concessions to Russia. Former US Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Fried cautioned against a process that could result in Ukraine yielding all currently occupied territories to Russia.

In a recent interview, Trump ruled out sending US troops to Ukraine and expressed skepticism about Ukraine's NATO membership prospects. Conversely, President Joe Biden has advocated for increased aid to Ukraine and supports its eventual accession to NATO, as underscored by a bilateral security agreement signed earlier this June between the US and Ukraine.

Tags: Trump, Ukraine, Russia, war

