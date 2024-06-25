Hidden Depths: Bulgaria's Parliament Plans Renovation of Cold War-Era Bunker

Politics | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 11:17
Bulgaria: Hidden Depths: Bulgaria's Parliament Plans Renovation of Cold War-Era Bunker

At the end of May, Bulgaria's National Assembly initiated a BGN 100,000 project to develop plans for refurbishing an underground shelter located in the basement of the Party House building, as reported by "Sega".

This underground facility, referred to as a "collective means of protection," dates back to the mid-20th century but is presently in a dilapidated state due to flooding and damage to its infrastructure. Spanning 650 square meters, it includes a circular corridor, technical and sanitary rooms, entrances to the inner area of the shelter, and ten accommodation rooms. According to tender documents, about 150 square meters can accommodate up to 300 people.

The procurement process is divided into two parts. The first involves selecting a contractor to draft a technical project for extensive repairs. Designers will have three months to complete the project, with a budget cap of BGN 75,000 excluding VAT. The project must outline a comprehensive plan for renovation, detailing the sequence of work amidst the operational demands of the National Assembly and its regular sessions in the new plenary hall.

Separately, the second part of the tender requires a project for the renovation of the National Assembly's garage at 2 Iskar Street, adjacent to the tram line near the "Architecture and Town Planning" Department building. Offers for this project are due by June 27.

Earlier attempts to renovate the hideout in the former Party House were initiated in February 2020 but failed due to the lack of submitted bids, documents from the parliament's procurement profile reveal.

It's worth noting that the former Party House, presently housing the National Assembly, underwent extensive refurbishment five years ago at a cost of BGN 22 million.

