Macron Issues Dire Warning: France on Brink of Civil War!

World » EU | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 11:12
Bulgaria:

President Emmanuel Macron warned of the potential for civil war in France due to the political strategies of far-right and far-left factions, according to a podcast reported by the Russian edition rbc.ru.

Macron expressed concerns that Marine Le Pen's "National Rally" party was exacerbating divisions by directing people towards religious and ethnic issues, which he believes could incite civil conflict.

Similarly, Macron criticized Jean-Luc Mélenchon's "France Unbowed" party, which recently joined the "New Popular Front" of the left, accusing it of promoting a form of communitarianism based on religious or local affiliations. He argued that such political tactics could also contribute to the risk of civil unrest.

The French president's remarks underscored his apprehension about the growing polarization within French society, driven by competing political ideologies that he believes are increasingly divisive and potentially destabilizing.

