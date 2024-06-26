Battle Intensifies: Russian Troops Surge Toward Vital Donetsk Stronghold

Bulgaria: Battle Intensifies: Russian Troops Surge Toward Vital Donetsk Stronghold @Michael MacKay, Twitter

Russian forces launched a coordinated assault on the strategically significant city of Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region, deploying a three-pronged offensive, as reported by analysts from DeepState on their Telegram channel.

Military analysts emphasize the critical location of Krasnohorivka, underscoring its strategic importance in the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) ground troops noted heightened Russian activity over the past day in the Kurakhovo direction, specifically around Krasnohorivka, according to UNIAN.

"The adversaries are attempting advances on multiple fronts but are encountering fierce resistance from Ukrainian soldiers, resulting in significant casualties and losses of equipment," stated the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The conflict has also intensified in Novooleksandrivka, a village near Krasnohorivka, where heavy fighting has been reported, with Ukrainian defense officials describing "heavy enemy fire."

According to Ukrainian military estimates, the cumulative human toll on the Russian side has reached 535,660, with 15,413 armored fighting vehicles reportedly lost.

