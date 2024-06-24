Fatal Collision Claims Three Lives on Sofia's Ring Road Overnight (UPDATED)

June 25, 2024, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Fatal Collision Claims Three Lives on Sofia's Ring Road Overnight (UPDATED) @novinite.com

Last night, a tragic accident on the ring road in Sofia resulted in the deaths of three individuals.

A vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a ravine while attempting to avoid colliding with a pedestrian walking near the roadway. The driver, aged 27, and his passenger, aged 29, both succumbed to the accident. Additionally, a female pedestrian, whose identity remains unidentified at this time, also perished. The incident was reported at 1:37 am, and medical assistance arrived swiftly, within 15 minutes.

As a result of the accident, the ring road section between Lokorsko and Svetovrachene has been closed, according to members of the "Car crashes in Sofia" Facebook group. The Ministry of Internal Affairs' press center confirmed ongoing efforts to clear the road.

