Bulgaria's 'Revival' Leader Rejects Minority Government, Calls for Coalition

During consultations with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the Bulgarian right-wing party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane), expressed optimism about the possibility of forming a government in the current parliament. He emphasized a potential coalition formula involving parties other than GERB and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), totaling 125 mandates.
Kostadinov highlighted voter apathy due to what he perceives as the problematic influence of GERB and DPS in the political system, suggesting these parties contributed to a significant voter exodus of over 500,000 in the recent elections.
Regarding government formation, Kostadinov firmly rejected supporting a minority government proposed by GERB. He urged all parties except GERB and DPS to set aside personal interests and engage in dialogue to achieve governance stability.
"Revival" called for the convening of the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) to discuss the election of a new Bulgarian patriarch. Kostadinov expressed concerns about attempts to influence the Bulgarian Orthodox Church (BOC) and cautioned against what he termed as a potential "creeping Ukrainization" agenda in Bulgaria.
President Radev acknowledged "Revival's" concerns regarding the BOC but countered assertions of foreign interference, stating there is no credible threat of such magnitude. He emphasized the need to uphold the church's legal independence and cautioned against politicizing spiritual matters.
Highlighting the BOC's long-standing defense of its independence, President Radev stressed the importance of shielding it from political manipulation. He reassured that the church currently faces no imminent threats, calling for a focus on genuine political and spiritual stewardship in Bulgaria.
