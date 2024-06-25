Bulgaria Will Not Tolerate North Macedonia's Anti-European Path, Says Peevski

"The newly elected Prime Minister of North Macedonia has chosen confrontation and the trampling of European principles," stated Delyan Peevski, chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), in a message published on the party's website. Peevski criticized the Prime Minister's intent to deviate the country from its Euro-Atlantic path, promoting enmity and hatred against European Bulgaria.

Peevski pointed out that the refusal to implement the agreement with Bulgaria, which requires the inclusion of Bulgarians in North Macedonia's Constitution, is a significant violation of the country's EU integration process. He emphasized that over a month ago, he warned Mr. Mickoski not to use Bulgaria for domestic political goals and now declares that Bulgaria will not remain indifferent to this provocation.

He urged all members of the Bulgarian Parliament and Bulgarian members of the European Parliament, regardless of their party affiliation, to not ignore these alarming processes in North Macedonia. Peevski warned that the political direction in North Macedonia is dangerous and that the Macedonian people should not bear the consequences of the irresponsibility of their politicians.

Peevski stressed that Bulgaria cannot remain indifferent when the crisis of European values in North Macedonia threatens to make the state a stronghold of militant nationalism. He called for accountability from the politicians who are undermining the country's Euro-Atlantic path.

Meanwhile, Hristijan Mickoski commented in an interview with TV 24 that the EU's negotiation framework can be modified if there is sufficient desire and political will. He expressed his readiness for dialogue with the new Bulgarian government to find a possible resolution to the issue.

Regarding the inclusion of Bulgarians in North Macedonia's constitution, which is a prerequisite for starting EU membership negotiations, Mickoski emphasized the need for foresight in the country's European integration process. He also affirmed his support for the Treaty of Friendship, Good-Neighbourliness and Cooperation with Bulgaria, highlighting its benefits.