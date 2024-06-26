Bulgaria Braces for Intense Heatwave Amidst Brief Cooling Period

Today’s weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny and hot. In the morning, the skies will be clear, but by afternoon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will form, particularly in Western and Central Bulgaria, leading to short-term precipitation and thunder in some areas. There will be a light to moderate east-northeast wind, with maximum temperatures ranging from 31°C to 36°C, and slightly cooler along the Black Sea coast, with Sofia seeing around 31°C.

In the mountains, the morning will be sunny, but by noon, clouds will start to gather, especially over the mountains in Western and Central Bulgaria, leading to rain and thunder in some spots. A light to moderate east-northeast wind will blow, with maximum temperatures reaching around 25°C at 1200 meters and 18°C at 2000 meters.

On Thursday and Friday, there will be a slight cooling. According to Prof. Georgi Rachev on bTV, this period will see the appearance of "popcorn" clouds—white cumulus clouds that can darken and bring precipitation. An easterly wind will bring cooler weather to Sofia, with temperatures dropping to around 29 degrees.

Prof. Rachev noted that the current heatwave is particularly intense and prolonged. Although warm weather will return on Saturday, with only brief relief in Western Bulgaria, allowing people to sleep comfortably from 3 to 6 AM at normal temperatures.

Prof. Rachev also warned about the risks of sunstroke in the mountains, emphasizing that the sun can be deceptive due to the wind, making it feel cooler than it is. Sunstroke is more dangerous than heat stroke. He advised those at the coast to apply sunscreen and stay under an umbrella if the wind blows from the coast to the sea, as it can quickly dry and burn the skin. If the wind is from the sea, it moistens the skin, which is safer.

This June is expected to be one of the warmest on record, with over a 90% chance of it being the hottest ever, according to Prof. Rachev.