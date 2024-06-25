No Charges Filed in Suspicious Death of British Patient at Plovdiv Hospital

Investigation Underway: Death of British Citizen at Plovdiv Hospital Raises Questions
The District Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv is currently investigating the death of a British citizen at Saint George Medical Center
The security guards from the Hospital "St. George" in Plovdiv have been released without charges following an altercation with a British patient who later died. The incident, which occurred on June 22, involved security personnel pushing, shoving, and beating the patient, as shown in CCTV footage. Witnesses saw one guard knock the man to the ground, preventing him from entering the hospital.
The patient, a 68-year-old British national, was readmitted to the hospital but died a few hours later. The private security company, "Brothers Security Group," defended its employees, stating they acted "professionally" and were asked to prevent the man from re-entering the Emergency Department after he had already been examined. The company claimed the patient was behaving arrogantly and was intoxicated, causing him to fall and injure himself during a clash with the guards.
Assoc. Dr. Kiril Atliev, head of the "Emergency Medicine" department at the hospital, explained that the man had consumed a significant amount of alcohol and arrived at the ER around 2:30 p.m., complaining of a severe headache. Medical examinations found him stable with normal respiratory and heart functions. Despite being offered hospitalization, he refused and left the hospital after about two hours. The probable cause of death was determined to be a heart attack.
