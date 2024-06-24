Bulgaria's WCC-DB Criticizes GERB and DPS, Reaffirms Opposition Role

June 24, 2024, Monday
President Rumen Radev met with representatives of the coalition "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), marking his third round of consultations with parliamentary parties.

Nikolai Denkov from WCC-DB stated during the meeting, "It's easy to topple a government, but hard to create a new one. GERB has received mandates six times and is now on its seventh, yet they have never managed to form a government. We succeeded twice." He emphasized that the first and second political forces collaborated to overthrow their governments and should now take responsibility.

Denkov criticized GERB and DPS for their approach in the National Assembly, saying, "We always started with priorities and a legislative program. I don't see anything like that now; only hidden conversations about positions." He reiterated that WCC-DB's priorities remain unchanged and that they will stay in opposition.

Kiril Petkov added that GERB was given another mandate by voters and expressed hope that GERB would not disappoint their supporters again. "We are not backing down from our policies," Petkov asserted.

Atanas Atanasov mentioned that there were photos of snipers near Boyko Borissov's property and that he received numerous calls from concerned individuals. He highlighted the importance of addressing high-security threats, especially on the eve of forming a government.

President Radev responded by stating that while information on national security risks is available, individual threats should not be made public. He assured Atanasov that he would discuss the shared information with relevant services.

When asked by the president if WCC-DB would join an anti-GERB coalition led by "Revival," Denkov replied, "With 'Revival,' we do not share the same vision of Europe and the world."

Earlier, GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced that the party would propose a minority government, and DPS indicated they would support a cabinet of the first political force.

President Rumen Radev will continue consultations with parliamentary groups from the 50th National Assembly tomorrow, according to the presidential institution's press center.

On June 25, Tuesday, Radev is scheduled to meet with representatives from the "Revival" parliamentary group at 9:00 a.m. and with the BSP parliamentary group at 11:00 a.m.

The consultations on forming a government began today, June 24, with Radev meeting the first three political forces.

 

