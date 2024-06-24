Greece Warns of Threat to North Macedonia's EU Path Over Name Dispute

The Greek Foreign Minister, Giorgos Gerapetritis, has warned that the Republic of North Macedonia's decision to use only "Macedonia" as its name jeopardizes its European integration prospects. Gerapetritis made these remarks ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg today.

He criticized Skopje's actions as a direct breach of the Prespa Agreement. "It must be clear that international law is fundamental to global peace and security, and cherry-picking from agreements is not acceptable," Gerapetritis emphasized. He stressed that EU accession cannot proceed without full compliance with European legislation and international treaties.

The Foreign Affairs Council includes participation from ministers of Western Balkan countries.

In two days, on June 26, the EU will initiate an intergovernmental conference with Montenegro.

President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova of North Macedonia sparked a diplomatic row with Greece on May 12 by using the name "Macedonia" during her oath. This move contradicted the 2017 agreement, which prompted the former Yugoslav republic to change its name. Siljanovska defended her action, stating that her oath adhered to her country's constitutional name.

Bulgaria responded more cautiously. President Rumen Radev and Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev separately indicated that statements by Siljanovska and other Skopje officials contradict Bulgaria's 2017 agreement.