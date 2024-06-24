EU Strengthens Sanctions on Russia, Includes Gas and Political Funding Bans
The European Union has announced its 14th package of sanctions against Russia in response to its ongoing aggression towards Ukraine.
At the international conference "Building resilience against foreign interference and manipulation of information," Ruslan Stefanov, program director of the Center for the Study of Democracy (CSD), highlighted that a significant portion of Bulgaria's population holds either neutral or favorable views towards Russia. Stefanov underscored concerns about Bulgaria's positioning as a Euro-Atlantic partner, noting insufficient actions to assert and protect this stance amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Stefanov emphasized the strategic importance for Bulgaria to clearly articulate why ending the war in Ukraine with a Ukrainian victory aligns with its Euro-Atlantic interests. He expressed observations that Bulgaria continues to maintain strong affinity towards Russia and its government compared to other nations.
According to Stefanov, Bulgaria is still recognized as one of Russia's staunchest supporters, despite broader European and transatlantic alliances that often conflict with Russian policies. These sentiments were shared during discussions at the conference, reflecting ongoing challenges in shaping Bulgaria's foreign policy orientation amid regional dynamics and global geopolitical shifts.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
President Rumen Radev met with representatives of the coalition "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), marking his third round of consultations with parliamentary parties
The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) has urged President Rumen Radev to intervene as a mediator in the ongoing government formation discussions,
After meeting with President Rumen Radev, GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced plans to propose a minority government for Bulgaria's first term
In the recent extraordinary municipal elections in Haskovo, GERB emerged victorious with 36.79% of the votes, according to the final results released by the Municipal Election Commission
Government consultations with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev began today, starting with the parliamentary group of the GERB party
Only 27% of the members in the 50th Bulgarian Parliament are women, but this marks an increase in their numbers
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU