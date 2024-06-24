EU Strengthens Sanctions on Russia, Includes Gas and Political Funding Bans

World » EU | June 24, 2024, Monday // 12:32
Bulgaria: EU Strengthens Sanctions on Russia, Includes Gas and Political Funding Bans

The European Union has announced its 14th package of sanctions against Russia in response to its ongoing aggression towards Ukraine. These new measures, introduced on Monday, include unprecedented restrictions on Russian natural gas, although they stop short of banning imports, similar to previous actions taken against crude oil and coal.

A significant aspect of the sanctions is the prohibition on political parties and non-governmental organizations based in Europe from accepting funding originating from the Russian state. This move is aimed at curbing Russian influence in European democratic processes, including disinformation campaigns and attempts to undermine democratic foundations.

Furthermore, the sanctions extend to financial operations, with European companies now facing additional restrictions on exporting military equipment and weapons. The EU has also expanded its ban on the docking of Russian ships in its ports, encompassing vessels involved in transporting military equipment or goods linked to controversial transactions.

The measures also include limitations on Russian aircraft operations within EU airspace, extending to private and chartered flights, except those with pre-approved itineraries for specific purposes like business trips or vacations.

In addition to targeting specific sectors like energy and transportation, the sanctions underscore broader economic restrictions on Russian entities involved in military activities or those circumventing trade rules.

These latest EU sanctions reflect ongoing efforts to exert pressure on Russia while supporting Ukraine and reinforcing European security measures amidst the conflict in Eastern Europe.

Tags: Russia, EU, sanctions, Ukraine

