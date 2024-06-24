Bulgaria's DPS Urges President Radev to Mediate in Government Formation Talks
The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) has urged President Rumen Radev to intervene as a mediator in the ongoing government formation discussions, emphasizing that elections should be viewed as a last resort rather than a solution. Yordan Tsonev, the deputy chairman of DPS, along with Iskra Mihailova, Halil Letifov, and Hamid Hamid, spoke on behalf of the party in the absence of its leaders Delyan Peevski and Jevdet Chakarov during the consultation with the Bulgarian president.
Tsonev's call to President Radev coincided with renewed criticisms from Peevski directed at the head of state. Following the recent elections, Peevski warned against what he perceived as Radev's attempts to consolidate political power at the expense of the people. Meanwhile, Tsonev underscored the importance of forming a government with GERB having the first mandate, suggesting that any expert cabinet proposed by smaller political entities would require GERB and DPS support to succeed.
"We believe that political egos should be set aside in favor of addressing the citizens' concerns," Tsonev emphasized during the consultation session.
Regarding the allocation of mandates, Tsonev hinted at DPS's readiness to support GERB's first mandate, indicating the party's commitment to forming a stable government with broad majority support. He stressed that DPS is conscious of its responsibility to voters and implied that the success of the first mandate could influence subsequent political strategies.
At the core of DPS's appeal to President Radev is a request for him to play a central role in mediating the political process aimed at establishing a functional cabinet. This move underscores DPS's proactive stance in seeking a consensus-driven approach to governance amid the current political landscape in Bulgaria.
