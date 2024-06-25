Investigation Underway: Death of British Citizen at Plovdiv Hospital Raises Questions

No Charges Filed in Suspicious Death of British Patient at Plovdiv Hospital
The security guards from the Hospital "St. George" in Plovdiv have been released without charges following an altercation with a British patient who later died
The District Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv is currently investigating the death of a British citizen at Saint George Medical Center. The man passed away two days ago under circumstances that are still unclear. He had arrived at the hospital with complaints including severe headache and dizziness. Upon admission to the Emergency Department, he underwent examination and was put on a system. Subsequently, he was discharged. However, feeling unwell, he sought further medical assistance but was reportedly denied re-entry by hospital attendants who then called security. Hours later, the man tragically died.
Following the incident, two security guards were initially detained for 24 hours but were later released without charges. In a statement to Nova TV, the security firm maintained that their personnel acted professionally. They responded to an alert from the Emergency Medicine registry, encountering a person in an evidently intoxicated state with visible signs of dishevelment lying near the emergency entrance. According to the security company, they were requested to prevent the man from re-entering the medical facility after he had already received initial assistance. The firm added that the man behaved aggressively and used profane language in English.
Dr. Kiril Atliev, head of the Emergency Department at "St. George" hospital, provided insights into the medical aspect of the case. He disclosed that the deceased, a 68-year-old British citizen, had reportedly consumed a significant amount of alcohol and suffered a fall resulting in a head injury. Initially stable upon admission, the patient underwent necessary medical tests and was moved to the Toxicology Clinic upon re-examination. However, an hour later, he experienced a sudden cardiac arrest.
Dr. Atliev emphasized that an internal investigation is underway alongside a pre-trial proceeding regarding the incident. He also affirmed that the hospital has had no prior issues with the security company, highlighting their history of cooperation.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Air fresheners intended for the salons and toilets of recently imported passenger railroad cars from Germany were reported stolen upon their arrival at a Bulgarian depot,
Late last night, Ginka Raicheva, the regional governor of Haskovo, declared a partial state of emergency in the municipalities of Lyubimets and Harmanli following wildfires in Sakar mountain
The BG Alert system was not activated before the earthquake in Asenovgrad and Plovdiv last night, according to Alexander Jartov
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale struck last night between Asenovgrad and Plovdiv
A house explosion in Kostinbrod, Bulgaria, has left a 78-year-old woman injured with second-degree burns on her head
Following the recent storm, several Bulgarian municipalities have declared states of emergency
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU