Borissov Seeks Minority Government Amid Political Turbulence in Bulgaria
After meeting with President Rumen Radev, GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced plans to propose a minority government for Bulgaria's first term, urging support from "all responsible individuals" opposed to new early elections. Borissov hinted at hopes for cooperation from "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) while criticizing "There Is Such a People" (TISP) for aiming to dominate despite being the sixth political force.
Borissov emphasized that GERB would not compromise on the prime ministerial candidate for the first term but did not disclose who it would be, affirming he would not vie for the position. Regarding the prospect of an expert government backed by TISP, Borissov dismissed it as likely to be highly unstable and reiterated GERB's refusal to support subsequent mandates.
Addressing the current electoral climate, Borissov lamented that all parties seemed focused on campaigning rather than Bulgaria's stability. He urged a period of reflection, suggesting elections, while a decision, might not be the best one in the current context.
Throughout the past weeks, Borissov has voiced dissatisfaction with Bulgaria's electoral system, which he argued favors smaller parties at the expense of larger ones. He proposed looking into the Greek electoral model, where Prime Minister Mitsotakis recently reinstated an older system that benefits the winning party.
Following consultations with President Radev, Borissov reiterated his call for electoral system reform, stressing the need to adjust Bulgaria's approach to ensure a fairer distribution of mandates that aligns with the country's governance needs. He warned that if negotiations with TISP falter, he would proceed with proposing a minority government.
