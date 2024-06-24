Emergency Declared as Wildfires Engulf Sakar Mountain in Bulgaria

Late last night, Ginka Raicheva, the regional governor of Haskovo, declared a partial state of emergency in the municipalities of Lyubimets and Harmanli following wildfires in Sakar mountain. The fires ignited yesterday afternoon near the villages of Oryahovo, Izvorovo, and Dripchevo. According to reports from BNT, there is currently no immediate threat to residential areas.

Around 4,000 acres of dry grass and shrubs are ablaze, with ten fire department teams actively combating the fires on site, supported by heavy machinery.

Mitko Chakalov, the director of the Haskovo fire station, provided details: "We are dealing with two fires, totaling approximately 4,000 acres of dry bushes and deciduous forest. The fire near Oryahovo is currently under control, with ongoing efforts to extinguish it using chainsaws, while our focus also remains on the fire near Izvorovo."

The exact cause of the fires remains unclear, though firefighters suspect human negligence may be involved.

Governor Ginka Raicheva explained her decision to declare a partial state of emergency, citing windy conditions and the potential risk of the fires spreading to inhabited or agricultural areas. However, she reassured the public that there is no imminent danger at this moment.

