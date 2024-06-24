Emergency Declared as Wildfires Engulf Sakar Mountain in Bulgaria
Investigation Underway: Death of British Citizen at Plovdiv Hospital Raises Questions
The District Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv is currently investigating the death of a British citizen at Saint George Medical Center
Bulgaria Faces Setback as Air Fresheners for New Rail Cars Stolen Upon Arrival
Air fresheners intended for the salons and toilets of recently imported passenger railroad cars from Germany were reported stolen upon their arrival at a Bulgarian depot,
Why BG Alert Emergency System Was Silent During Yesterday's Earthquake
The BG Alert system was not activated before the earthquake in Asenovgrad and Plovdiv last night, according to Alexander Jartov
Phones Fail to Warn as Earthquake Strikes Asenovgrad and Plovdiv
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale struck last night between Asenovgrad and Plovdiv
Bulgaria: Elderly Woman Injured in Kostinbrod House Explosion
A house explosion in Kostinbrod, Bulgaria, has left a 78-year-old woman injured with second-degree burns on her head
States of Emergency Declared Across Bulgarian Municipalities After Devastating Storms (VIDEO + PHOTOS)
Following the recent storm, several Bulgarian municipalities have declared states of emergency