Dead Russians on Crimean Beach after Mutual Accusations between Kyiv and Moscow

Overnight, Ukrainian sources reported a series of new attacks in Russian-occupied Crimea, where there were at least eight explosions and a fire across different settlements. According to Russian authorities, these incidents resulted in six fatalities and over 120 injuries from Ukrainian missile and drone strikes the previous day. Among the casualties, five were reported in Sevastopol, Crimea, prompting the declaration of mourning in the city. Additionally, one person was killed in Russia's Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border.

Yesterday, Russia accused the United States of orchestrating a missile attack in Crimea, which is annexed by Moscow, claiming that five missiles supplied by Washington killed four people, including two children, and injured 151 others.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that four ATACMS missiles provided by the US, each equipped with cluster warheads, were intercepted by anti-aircraft systems, while the fifth exploded in the air. Footage broadcast by Russian state television showed people fleeing a beach in Sevastopol, with some being carried on sunbeds.

Fun in the sun at a beach in occupied-Crimea pic.twitter.com/yyWpEJJxgu — OSINTNic (@OSINTNic) June 24, 2024

According to Moscow-appointed authorities in Crimea, missile debris landed near a beach in Sevastopol around midday, where local residents were vacationing. The incident provoked strong reactions from Russian leaders.

The Defense Ministry asserted that US specialists used coordinates from American spy satellites to guide the missiles, directly attributing responsibility to Washington for the targeted attack on civilians in Sevastopol. They also blamed the Kyiv regime, from whose territory the strike purportedly originated.

Since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, the peninsula is considered part of its territory by Moscow, though much of the international community still recognizes it as Ukrainian territory.

Earlier this year, the US began supplying Ukraine with ATACMS missiles capable of reaching targets over 300 kilometers away. Reuters has not independently verified reports from either side about the incident.

The Russian Defense Ministry vowed a response to the attack, though specifics were not disclosed. The Kremlin stated that President Vladimir Putin was actively monitoring the situation and maintaining constant communication with military officials.

According to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", people died when one of the missiles was shot down on the peninsula.

Four of the missiles fired were shot down by anti-aircraft defenses, and the warhead of the fifth missile exploded in the air.

UNIAN reported that Russian air defenses were activated near Yevpatoria, Saki, Bakhchisarai and Inkerman, as well as in Sevastopol itself.

According to the publication, Russian air defenses shot down a missile near Uchkuevka beach. It is stated that the main part fell into the sea, but one shell fell on the beach near people. According to Crimean Wind, it was on the beach in Uchkievka that three people died.

In local Crimean channels, civilians complained that the peninsula's authorities did not activate air raid sirens during the missile attack. It was also reported that people were not allowed into underground rooms to wait out the attack.

In Kharkiv, local authorities confirmed that a Russian missile attack claimed one life and left more than ten people injured. The city experienced significant power outages affecting half its population. Meanwhile, incidents of injuries were also reported in attacks within the Kyiv region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated calls for international support to bolster Ukraine's air defenses, advocating for the acquisition of modern systems like the Patriot missile defense, accelerated training of F-16 pilots, and ensuring adequate range for Ukrainian weaponry.

An alert was issued in Odesa and its surrounding region due to the heightened threat of a missile strike originating from the Black Sea, as announced by Odesa's mayor, Gennady Trukhanov. Sirens blared at 07:49 a.m. local time, signaling the populace to take precautionary measures.

While Russians, who apparently treat Russian lives as more important than anyone else, lay flowers & pay respects to those killed in Crimea, Russia launched another missile attack on Ukraine in Odesa. Large fires were burning and there unconfirmed reports of killed and injured. pic.twitter.com/dw92NIVkWn — raging545 (@raging545) June 24, 2024

According to Ukrainian Air Force reports on the Telegram messaging app, Odesa came under attack by two ballistic missiles, both intercepted successfully by Ukrainian air defense. Following the explosions, local channels on Telegram reported seeing a large black cloud over the city.

Odesa is home to a significant Bulgarian community, with over 150,000 Bulgarians residing in the region, making them the third-largest ethnic group based on the official 2001 Ukrainian census. Within the city itself, approximately 50,000 to 60,000 Bulgarians form a concentrated population, primarily residing in areas such as Bolhrad, Izmail, and others.