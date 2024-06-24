North Macedonia's PM Rejects Bulgarian 'Diktat' on Constitutional Changes

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | June 24, 2024, Monday // 10:18
Bulgaria: North Macedonia's PM Rejects Bulgarian 'Diktat' on Constitutional Changes

The newly elected Prime Minister of North Macedonia has firmly stated that during his tenure, there will be no alterations made to the country's constitution. Hristijan Mickoski declared, "This Bulgarian dictate will not be accepted," during his inaugural address following his election.

Mickoski elaborated that the criticism directed at him revolved around two main points: the Prespa Agreement and the French proposal. He emphasized his commitment to rectifying what he views as injustices, despite feeling currently powerless to do so.

Promising to prioritize the welfare of citizens, the new prime minister pledged to undertake measures such as tax reductions and pension increases within the first 100 days of his government. Mickoski also announced plans to launch an anti-corruption campaign and initiate major infrastructure projects.

"We will lead a strong effort against corruption and kickstart essential infrastructure initiatives," Mickoski affirmed as he outlined his agenda.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: macedonia, diktat, constitution, Mickoski

Related Articles:

Greece Warns of Threat to North Macedonia's EU Path Over Name Dispute

The Greek Foreign Minister, Giorgos Gerapetritis, has warned that the Republic of North Macedonia's decision to use only "Macedonia" as its name jeopardizes its European integration prospects

World » Southeast Europe | June 24, 2024, Monday // 14:00

North Macedonia's President Used The Country's Official Name After All

North Macedonia's new president, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, announced that she signed her oath using the country's constitutional name

World » Southeast Europe | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 09:45

Video of Security Guard Forcing Students to Chant 'Long Live Macedonia' in Bulgarian School (UPDATED)

A security guard at the "Nikola Voivodov" school in Vratsa has been detained for making anti-Bulgarian appeals and comments within the school premises

Society » Education | May 27, 2024, Monday // 10:40

Bulgaria's President Urged Hungary to Uphold EU Membership Criteria for North Macedonia

Bulgaria and Hungary support the European integration of the Western Balkans, but this support hinges on substantial reforms, adherence to the Copenhagen criteria for membership, and the cultivation of genuine good neighborly relations

World » EU | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 17:40

Bulgarian Cultural Heritage Under Threat in North Macedonia: Dimitar Talev's Historic House in Prilep Demolished

Part of the historic house belonging to the renowned Bulgarian writer Dimitar Talev, located in Prilep, North Macedonia, has reportedly been demolished, raising concerns among cultural preservation advocates

Society » Culture | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 12:32

President Radev Calls for End to Hate Speech from North Macedonia

Bulgaria anticipates a shift in the rhetoric of North Macedonia and an end to the language of hatred

Politics | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 13:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Greece Warns of Threat to North Macedonia's EU Path Over Name Dispute

The Greek Foreign Minister, Giorgos Gerapetritis, has warned that the Republic of North Macedonia's decision to use only "Macedonia" as its name jeopardizes its European integration prospects

World » Southeast Europe | June 24, 2024, Monday // 14:00

Greece Braces for Scorching Heatwave with Temperatures Reaching 44 Degrees

The National Meteorological Agency of Greece anticipates temperatures soaring up to 44 degrees over the next three days

World » Southeast Europe | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 11:14

Election Triumph: Vucic's Party Secures Majority in Serbian Elections

In Serbia, the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) has announced its victory in the recent city council elections across the nation

World » Southeast Europe | June 3, 2024, Monday // 10:37

Romania Boosts Defense with New HIMARS Support Center

Romania has inaugurated a support center for American HIMARS missile systems

World » Southeast Europe | May 31, 2024, Friday // 10:06

Fatal Collision: One Dead, 30 Injured in Bus-Car Accident near Belgrade

RTS reported that a collision between a bus and a car near Mali Pozarevac

World » Southeast Europe | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 11:30

North Macedonia's President Used The Country's Official Name After All

North Macedonia's new president, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, announced that she signed her oath using the country's constitutional name

World » Southeast Europe | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 09:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria