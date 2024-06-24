North Macedonia's PM Rejects Bulgarian 'Diktat' on Constitutional Changes

The newly elected Prime Minister of North Macedonia has firmly stated that during his tenure, there will be no alterations made to the country's constitution. Hristijan Mickoski declared, "This Bulgarian dictate will not be accepted," during his inaugural address following his election.

Mickoski elaborated that the criticism directed at him revolved around two main points: the Prespa Agreement and the French proposal. He emphasized his commitment to rectifying what he views as injustices, despite feeling currently powerless to do so.

Promising to prioritize the welfare of citizens, the new prime minister pledged to undertake measures such as tax reductions and pension increases within the first 100 days of his government. Mickoski also announced plans to launch an anti-corruption campaign and initiate major infrastructure projects.

"We will lead a strong effort against corruption and kickstart essential infrastructure initiatives," Mickoski affirmed as he outlined his agenda.