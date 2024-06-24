Borissov at Consultations with Radev: 'In Practice, There is No Way to Form a Government'

Government consultations with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev began today, starting with the parliamentary group of the GERB party. President Radev emphasized GERB's responsibility as the largest political force to seek a majority and form a government. He sought updates on negotiations with other parliamentary parties and GERB's strategy for establishing a stable government amidst challenging political circumstances.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov acknowledged concerns over low voter turnout and perceived competition among parties. He outlined challenges in forming a government, citing conditions set by other parties that hinder coalition-building. Borissov expressed GERB's readiness to form an expert government but insisted on retaining key ministries.

"The low voter turnout worries everyone, there is a feeling of oversaturation, of competition between the parties. All parties behave as if elections are coming, not how to form a government," GERB leader Boyko Borissov said at the consultations with the president. "In practice, there is no way to form a government. The voters of GERB do not want GERB to win and receive Denkov (from WCC-DB) as PM, to receive experts, they do not want GERB to bear the responsibility and liabilities, and someone else to represent us. If something can happen, it is with the first term, it cannot happen in the second and the third. We will make more efforts, but yesterday we heard that it cannot happen with the first and the second. I'm sorry, that's the reality to get better - to think about a 4-year rule, to make compromises both from us and from everyone else. I only hear incantations and who is so great," said Borissov.

Today, President Radev will also meet with representatives from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB). Prospects for forming a government in the first mandate appear uncertain.

GERB has engaged in talks with other parties but encountered reluctance. Only DPS and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) participated, with TISP categorically rejecting support for GERB in any term. They indicated readiness for a third-term government if offered. "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) also expressed readiness to propose a government if given the opportunity.