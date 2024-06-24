Israeli PM Netanyahu Signals End of Major Hamas Offensive, Eyes Northern Front

World | June 24, 2024, Monday // 09:20
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the phase of intensive fighting against Hamas is nearing its conclusion, nearly eight months after the ground operation began. He emphasized, however, that the war will not truly end until Hamas loses complete control of the Gaza Strip, according to a Reuters report.

Netanyahu also indicated that once the intense fighting subsides, Israel will shift more troops northward to counter the pro-Iranian Hezbollah group, which has been shelling Israeli settlements from its bases in Lebanon. He clarified that the transfer of military units would primarily serve defensive purposes and aid in the return of evacuated residents to their homes.

"If we can, we will achieve the return of the people through diplomatic means, but if we can't, we will do it in another way," Netanyahu stated in an interview with an Israeli television channel.

A senior US general has cautioned that an Israeli offensive in Lebanon could heighten the risk of the conflict escalating and involving Iran and its allies. According to Air Force Gen. Brown, who also serves as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Hezbollah possesses greater military capabilities than Hamas, including a larger number of missiles. Iran is likely to provide increased support to Hezbollah, further complicating the situation.

