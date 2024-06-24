Bulgaria's Tennis Stars Shine: Dimitrov in Top 10, Tomova Reaches Record Ranking

Grigor Dimitrov Holds Strong in Top 10 of ATP Rankings
In the latest world tennis rankings released today, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov has maintained his position in the top 10
In the latest world rankings of tennis players released today, Grigor Dimitrov remains in the top ten, while Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria's leading women's player, achieved a new career-high ranking.
Dimitrov holds the tenth position with 3,750 points. He trails ninth-ranked Alex de Minaur by 80 points and is just 5 points ahead of No. 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas. Dimitrov awaits the Wimbledon draw on Friday, where he is currently seeded ninth.
At the top of the men's rankings, Halle champion Jannik Sinner leads with 9,890 points. Novak Djokovic has moved back into second place with 8,360 points, overtaking Carlos Alcaraz, who has 8,130 points.
Adrian Andreev climbed three places to reach the 228th spot. The Sofia native begins his participation in the British Open qualifiers today, facing German Rudolf Molleker at 1 p.m. local time. For his participation, Andreev will earn 8 points for the ATP ranking and 15,000 British pounds.
Among the women, Viktoriya Tomova moved up five positions to a record 58th. She is competing in the grass court tournament in Bad Homburg, where she will face the winner of today's match between Taylor Townsend, who came through the qualifiers, and Linda Noskova in the second round tomorrow.
Tomova is also anticipating the Wimbledon draw, where she will compete in the main draw. Gergana Topalova, ranked 229th, will begin qualifying for the Grand Slam tournament in London on Tuesday.
Dimitar Kuzmanov (#325), Pyotr Nesterov (#460), and Yanaki Milev (#486) are also among the top 500 Bulgarian players. Isabella Shinikova is ranked 251st, while Lia Karatancheva climbed 16 positions to reach a career-high 443rd.
There are no changes at the top of the women's rankings. Iga Świątek continues to lead, followed by Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka.
