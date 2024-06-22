"March for the Family" Will be Held Today in Sofia

"March for the Family" will be held in Sofia on June 22, 2024 as part of the international initiative "Family Month".

The purpose of the event is to force the state to start a clear and concrete policy on the issue of demographic collapse in the country.

The 2021 march drew about 400 people, in 2022 over 2,000, and in 2023 nearly 6,000. This year, organizers expect a record 10,000 people, making it the largest annual public event in the country.

All parent organizations, community clubs and citizens who stand in defense of the rights and sovereignty of the individual and the traditional family are invited.

"We believe that any attempts to take over this month, dedicated to children and the family, by leftist and liberal ideologies cannot and will not succeed in Bulgaria. Here, where the demographic crisis is the worst, we will dedicate all our forces of preserving and supporting traditional forms of family relations. Because only they can be the backbone of a society, of a nation, of a country," says Kristian Shkvarek chairman of the "Conservative Society" foundation and co-organizer of the event.

"Together with experts, we have prepared a demographic strategy for Bulgaria until the year 2050, which will take radical measures to combat the demographic crisis in the country. We will insist on presenting the strategy to the next regular cabinet, whoever and whenever it may be. Because time for losing, or experimenting with destructive, postmodern ideologies and fashions, we simply don't have," adds David Alexandrov, chairman of the "Rod" association and co-organizer of the event.

The procession of the family will be held on June 22, Alexander Nevsky Square. 10:30 a.m. The program will start at 11:30 a.m. and the procession will leave at 12:00 p.m. following the route: Alexander Nevsky, National Assembly, Sofia University, Levski Blvd., Patriarch Evtimii Blvd., Kravai, NDK ticket center.

The evening before the event, a solemn concert will take place, Friday - 19:30, "Alexander Nevsky" square.

The organizers remind that the procession is strictly depoliticized. The only flags that are allowed to fly are the Bulgarian and those of the initiative.