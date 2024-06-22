Sofia Pride 2024 Will be Held Today at Battenberg Square

The largest peaceful march for human rights will take place for the 17th consecutive year

Sofia Pride 2024 will be held today, June 22, at Battenberg Square. The doors to the biggest event in support of human rights open at 14:00 and the concert will start at 16:00. The peaceful protest march through the streets of Sofia, which is being held for the 17th year in a row, will start from Battenberg Square after 19:00.

The organizers shared the participation and safety rules on the Sofia Pride website - sofiapride.org. Due to the expected high temperatures on Saturday, it is recommended that participants wear hats and sun protection. Sufficient water will be provided. During the last editions of Pride, there have been no incidents so far, due to the good coordination with the Sofia Police and additional security. However, to get to the event safely, Pride recommends that participants move in groups without displaying accessories associated with the LGBTQ+ community, and use public transport or taxis to get to and from the event. Participants in Sofia Pride are invited not to provoke or respond in any way to provocations by people outside the procession.

The stage of Sofia Pride 2024 will welcome some of the most popular and popular artists in Bulgaria - Mila Robert, Dara Ekimova, Lidia, Mihaela Marinova, Venci Venc', Irina Florin, Vanya Shtereva, the rock group Overhook, the singer YVA and the Ukrainian singer Orfi. The organizers for the second year in a row will give young artists the opportunity to perform and sing in front of thousands. This year they are the magnetic singer GABÓ, the captivating trio VIVA, the alternative and always ready to break clichés Elittna, the charismatic artists Yasen and Robin, representing modern pop music in Bulgaria and the first opera singer in the history of Sofia Pride - Raya-Hristina Vateva.

This year Sofia Pride's campaign "Bulgaria is also our home" seeks to read the theme of patriotism and national belonging in the context of the LGBTQ+ community in Bulgaria and the people who support their rights. 8 successful professionals in their field stand with their faces and names on billboards in Sofia as part of the campaign. Their stories will be told digitally on Sofia Pride's Facebook and Instagram profiles in the coming days.

Among the personalities who are included in the campaign are doctor Miroslav Angelov - cardiologist, doctor Mila Bobadova - veterinarian, Dragomir Simeonov - lawyer, Clemon Bolo-Sukov - teacher of folk dances, Krasimira Hadjiivanova - co-founder of the "Mother Mila" platform, Nadezhda Rangelova-Boyadzhieva - animal breeder and child health activist, Simona Metodieva - social pedagogue and Alexander Milanov - medical worker.

Sofia Pride is organized by the GLAS Foundation, together with the Bilitis Foundation, LGBTI Action and the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee. The 2024 event is supported by the Bulgarian Women's Fund, the US Embassy in Bulgaria, the Embassy of Australia, the Embassy of Australia, the Embassy of Great Britain, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the companies Mastercard, Paysafe, Progress, Absolut, Accenture, IBM, Ingram Micro, EY, HP Enterprise, Sutherland, Kin+carta, WorkNomads LAB Hotel, Fashion Days, Sensata and Grand Hotel Millennium.