New Low-Cost Airline Flies to Sofia!

Business » TOURISM | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 21:49
Bulgaria: New Low-Cost Airline Flies to Sofia! Photo: Stella Ivanova

Lufthansa City Airlines, a new low-cost airline, will make its first flight on June 26, focusing on connecting flights for its parent company from hubs in Frankfurt and Munich. According to Euronews, Bulgaria is among its destinations. The airline will start flights this month to Berlin, Bremen, Cologne Bonn, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, and Hanover. It will also initially operate routes to Bordeaux, Manchester, and Birmingham.

In 2025, more destinations will be added, including Paris (Charles de Gaulle, Toulouse-Blagnac, Lyon-Saint Exupery), Bilbao, Barcelona, Prague, Ljubljana, Zagreb, Krakow, Belgrade, and Sofia. Other expected routes for 2025 include Bucharest, Helsinki, Gothenburg-Landvetter, Oslo, Luxembourg, and Dublin.

Lufthansa CityLine and Lufthansa City Airlines, though similarly named, are separate subsidiaries of Lufthansa. The new airline aims to serve markets not covered by CityLine, reduce costs, and strengthen short-haul competitiveness. However, unions have expressed concerns that the subsidiary was created to circumvent contractual obligations for Lufthansa Group employees. The German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) suspects it was a move to bypass labor agreements, while the Center for Aviation (CAPA) suggests the new airline helps Lufthansa implement restrictive terms in pilot contracts, thereby reducing labor costs and increasing flexibility.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lufthansa City Airlines, airline, sofia, airport

Related Articles:

Heatstroke Concerns Rise in Sofia Amidst Scorching Temperatures

|

Court Orders Halt to Controversial Traffic Changes in Sofia

|

Hit Turkish Rapper Ezhel Will Perform in Sofia This Spring

|

Beat the Heat: Free Mineral Water Giveaway Hits Sofia's Streets!

|

First Train With New Passenger Railroad Cars Leaves this Saturday from Sofia to Burgas

|

Sofia Water Prices Set to Increase

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Wizz Air Celebrates First Direct Flight from Varna to London Gatwick

Tickets from Varna to London Gatwick are on sale at wizzair.com at prices of only BGN 58.99

Business » Tourism | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 15:00

Varna Ranks Among Top 10 Affordable Beach Destinations Worldwide

Many aspire to wake up to the soothing sound of ocean waves, yet rising inflation and real estate prices often make coastal living financially prohibitive.

Business » Tourism | June 14, 2024, Friday // 11:04

Experience the Ultimate Lifestyle Retreat for Adults-Only: Domes Noruz Kassandra in Halkidiki, Greece

Nestled in the scenic Kassandra Peninsula of Halkidiki, Greece, lies a luxurious retreat that epitomizes the essence of cosmopolitan indulgence

Business » Tourism | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 12:41

Austrian Tourists Find Top Value in Bulgaria

According to a report from the Austrian news agency APA, Austrians will find their money stretching further abroad this summer compared to staying within Austria

Business » Tourism | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 10:24

Athens' Acropolis Shuts Down Amidst Sweltering Temperatures

AFP reported that the Acropolis in Athens will be shut to visitors during the peak heat hours on June 12

Business » Tourism | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 14:04

Bulgarians Favor Card Payments Abroad, Especially in Restaurants

This year, 44% of Bulgarians will vacation abroad, with 92% of these trips occurring within Europe

Business » Tourism | June 8, 2024, Saturday // 13:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria