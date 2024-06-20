New Low-Cost Airline Flies to Sofia!
Lufthansa City Airlines, a new low-cost airline, will make its first flight on June 26, focusing on connecting flights for its parent company from hubs in Frankfurt and Munich. According to Euronews, Bulgaria is among its destinations. The airline will start flights this month to Berlin, Bremen, Cologne Bonn, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, and Hanover. It will also initially operate routes to Bordeaux, Manchester, and Birmingham.
In 2025, more destinations will be added, including Paris (Charles de Gaulle, Toulouse-Blagnac, Lyon-Saint Exupery), Bilbao, Barcelona, Prague, Ljubljana, Zagreb, Krakow, Belgrade, and Sofia. Other expected routes for 2025 include Bucharest, Helsinki, Gothenburg-Landvetter, Oslo, Luxembourg, and Dublin.
Lufthansa CityLine and Lufthansa City Airlines, though similarly named, are separate subsidiaries of Lufthansa. The new airline aims to serve markets not covered by CityLine, reduce costs, and strengthen short-haul competitiveness. However, unions have expressed concerns that the subsidiary was created to circumvent contractual obligations for Lufthansa Group employees. The German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) suspects it was a move to bypass labor agreements, while the Center for Aviation (CAPA) suggests the new airline helps Lufthansa implement restrictive terms in pilot contracts, thereby reducing labor costs and increasing flexibility.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Wizz Air Celebrates First Direct Flight from Varna to London Gatwick
Tickets from Varna to London Gatwick are on sale at wizzair.com at prices of only BGN 58.99
Varna Ranks Among Top 10 Affordable Beach Destinations Worldwide
Many aspire to wake up to the soothing sound of ocean waves, yet rising inflation and real estate prices often make coastal living financially prohibitive.
Experience the Ultimate Lifestyle Retreat for Adults-Only: Domes Noruz Kassandra in Halkidiki, Greece
Nestled in the scenic Kassandra Peninsula of Halkidiki, Greece, lies a luxurious retreat that epitomizes the essence of cosmopolitan indulgence
Austrian Tourists Find Top Value in Bulgaria
According to a report from the Austrian news agency APA, Austrians will find their money stretching further abroad this summer compared to staying within Austria
Athens' Acropolis Shuts Down Amidst Sweltering Temperatures
AFP reported that the Acropolis in Athens will be shut to visitors during the peak heat hours on June 12
Bulgarians Favor Card Payments Abroad, Especially in Restaurants
This year, 44% of Bulgarians will vacation abroad, with 92% of these trips occurring within Europe