"Bulgaria Air" with Direct Flights from Varna to Prague and Frankfurt

Wizz Air Celebrates First Direct Flight from Varna to London Gatwick
Tickets from Varna to London Gatwick are on sale at wizzair.com at prices of only BGN 58.99
At the beginning of the summer, the Bulgarian national carrier once again pleasantly surprised all travelers with the opening of two new direct lines from the seaside city of Varna - to the Czech capital Prague and to the German metropolis Frankfurt.
Both magnificent cities are only a few hours away on Bulgaria Air flights – fast, hassle-free and comfortable, and summer is one of the best seasons to visit.
Regular flights from Varna to Prague are a new seasonal line, starting from June 23 and will be operated with two frequencies per week - on Wednesdays and on Sundays. The convenient schedule gives the residents of Varna and Northeastern Bulgaria the opportunity to explore the sights of the Czech capital. The line also offers Black Sea vacation planning to Czechs who want to visit our beach resorts in high season.
The second seasonal line from Varna to Frankfurt and back also offers two frequencies for travel during the week - Saturday and Monday, which will run until the end of the summer season. Direct flights from Varna to the German city start on July 6, and the gateway to all of Europe - Frankfurt offers many opportunities for business, cultural events and tourism.
Fares for a one-way ticket in economy class start from 130 euros, and the price includes 10 kg of hand luggage, handbag or laptop, free check-in and catering on board with a hot sandwich, chocolate, water and refreshments.
Right now you can plan your unforgettable trip from Varna to Prague and/or Frankfurt with the comfortable direct flights of "Bulgaria Air". For more news, notifications and up-to-date promotions, follow the national carrier's website and mobile app as well as social networks.
