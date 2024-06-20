Final Call to apply for Vestbee Summer Pitch CEE: last chance for CEE startups to connect with global investors and secure investment

Startups from Central and Eastern Europe have a final opportunity to apply to Vestbee Summer Pitch CEE, the new program organized by Vestbee, one of the leading European platforms for startups, VC funds, accelerators, and corporates, and powered by HubSpot and Carta.

Fast track to hundreds of global investors, investment opportunities,media exposure, startup perks, discounts, and more await participants.

Within Vestbee Summer Pitch CEE, carefully selected startups will gain exposure to top VCs and business angels such as Atomico, Creandum, Molten Ventures, OpenOcean, Beringea, Eleven Ventures, Flashpoint Venture Capital, OTB Ventures, Piton Capital, Dawn Capital, KAYA VC, 500 Global, Flyer One Ventures, BlackFin Capital Partners, Elevator Ventures, No Such Ventures, and many others.

Furthermore, shortlisted startups will take part in an exclusive online Pitching Session, presenting their solutions directly to global VC funds and business angels. They'll also have the chance to secure investment from Vestbee SPV and our esteemed partnering VCs, gain significant media visibility, and leverage essential startup tools like Mixpanel, Notion, Slack, and HubSpot.

Which startups are invited to apply?

The Vestbee Summer Pitch CEE program is designed for early-stage startups from the CEE region currently raising funds or planning to do so in the next few months for pre-seed, seed, or series A rounds.

Seize the opportunity to pitch your ideas and connect with hundreds of global investors! Apply now for Summer Pitch CEE by June 28, 2024.