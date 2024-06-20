Final Call to Apply for Vestbee Summer Pitch CEE

Business | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 17:36
Bulgaria: Final Call to Apply for Vestbee Summer Pitch CEE @Vestbee

Final Call to apply for Vestbee Summer Pitch CEE: last chance for CEE startups to connect with global investors and secure investment

Startups from Central and Eastern Europe have a final opportunity to apply to Vestbee Summer Pitch CEE, the new program organized by Vestbee, one of the leading European platforms for startups, VC funds, accelerators, and corporates, and powered by HubSpot and Carta.

 

Fast track to hundreds of global investors, investment opportunities,media exposure, startup perks, discounts, and more await participants.

 

Within Vestbee Summer Pitch CEE, carefully selected startups will gain exposure to top VCs and business angels such as Atomico, Creandum, Molten Ventures, OpenOcean, Beringea, Eleven Ventures, Flashpoint Venture Capital, OTB Ventures, Piton Capital, Dawn Capital, KAYA VC, 500 Global, Flyer One Ventures, BlackFin Capital Partners, Elevator Ventures, No Such Ventures, and many others.

 

Furthermore, shortlisted startups will take part in an exclusive online Pitching Session, presenting their solutions directly to global VC funds and business angels. They'll also have the chance to secure investment from Vestbee SPV and our esteemed partnering VCs, gain significant media visibility, and leverage essential startup tools like Mixpanel, Notion, Slack, and HubSpot.

Which startups are invited to apply?

The Vestbee Summer Pitch CEE program is designed for early-stage startups from the CEE region currently raising funds or planning to do so in the next few months for pre-seed, seed, or series A rounds.

 

Seize the opportunity to pitch your ideas and connect with hundreds of global investors! Apply now for Summer Pitch CEE by June 28, 2024. 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vestbee, CEE, pitch, startups

Related Articles:

Vestbee Announces Summer Pitch CEE to Connect Best Regional Companies with Global Investors

Vestbee, one of the leading European platforms for startups, VC funds, accelerators, and corporates, has just launched a new program, Vestbee Summer Pitch CEE

Business | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 15:04

Vestbee: VC investments in CEE reached €640M in Q1 2024

Vestbee, one of the leading European platforms for startups, VC funds, accelerators, and corporates, has just released the quarterly overview of the Central and Eastern European funding landscape

Business | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 09:22

Vestbee: VC Investments in CEE in 3Q 2023 Plateaus At €560M

Vestbee, one of the leading European platforms connecting startups, VC funds, accelerators, and corporates, has just released its VC Funding In CEE Report for 3Q 2023

Business | December 8, 2023, Friday // 16:55

Vestbee: VC Funding in CEE With A Notable Dip in 2Q 2023

Vestbee, one of the leading European platforms for startups, VC funds, accelerators, and corporates, has just published VC Funding In CEE Report - 2Q 2023

Business | December 7, 2023, Thursday // 10:40

Last Chance for CEE Startups to Join 200+ VC Funds and the Biggest Online Competition in the Region!

Startups and scaleups from Central & Eastern Europe have a last chance to APPLY to CEE Startup Challenge, the flagship competition in the region organized by Vestbee

Business | November 14, 2023, Tuesday // 16:57

CEE Startup Challenge Opens Applications For Fundraising And Scaleups from CEE

The CEE Startup Challenge promises much more than just financial support; it's your opportunity to a vast ecosystem of industry experts, corporate partners, and VC funds

Business | October 27, 2023, Friday // 10:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Celebrating 144 Years of the Bulgarian Lev: A Journey Through Monetary History

Bulgaria celebrates 144 years since the creation of the Bulgarian lev. June and July are significant months in the country's monetary and financial history

Business » Finance | June 21, 2024, Friday // 10:30

Bulgaria's Consumption and GDP Per Capita Among Lowest in EU for 2023

In 2023, Bulgarian households remained among the lowest in the EU for consumption of goods and services

Business » Finance | June 21, 2024, Friday // 09:00

New Low-Cost Airline Flies to Sofia!

Lufthansa City Airlines, a new low-cost airline, will make its first flight on June 26, focusing on connecting flights for its parent company from hubs in Frankfurt and Munich

Business » Tourism | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 21:49

Wizz Air Celebrates First Direct Flight from Varna to London Gatwick

Tickets from Varna to London Gatwick are on sale at wizzair.com at prices of only BGN 58.99

Business » Tourism | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 15:00

Surprise: Russia Beats US in Supplying Europe with Gas

In May, natural gas imports to Europe from Russia surpassed those from the US for the first time since the onset of the Ukraine war

Business » Energy | June 19, 2024, Wednesday // 17:24

Bulgarian Businesses Brace for Eurozone Entry Amid Regulatory Uncertainty

Bulgarian businesses are gearing up for the transition to the Eurozone

Business » Finance | June 19, 2024, Wednesday // 15:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria