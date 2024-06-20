Hot Weekend Ahead: Bulgaria Braces for Highs of 40°C
Astronomical summer has commenced in Bulgaria amidst abundant sunshine and soaring temperatures, reaching as high as 40 degrees Celsius. Weather expert Petar Yankov forecasts temperatures ranging between 35 and 40 degrees, with the extreme southwestern town of Sandanski expecting up to 41 degrees over the weekend.
Yankov emphasized the prolonged period of hot weather, exceeding 33 degrees in urban areas, which poses challenges for public life and work organization. Travelers are advised to prepare for the heat, with a yellow weather alert in effect until the week's end, as reported to Bulgaria ON AIR.
Most precipitation will concentrate in the mountainous regions of western Bulgaria. Across the weekend, temperatures will peak between 34 and 41 degrees, while coastal areas will experience cooler conditions around 28 degrees. Sea temperatures are expected to remain steady at 23-24 degrees, according to Yankov's forecast.
The high temperatures will persist into early next week before a weather shift begins on Wednesday. A Mediterranean cyclone is approaching the Balkans, bringing humid northern air that will result in frequent rainfall and a decrease in temperatures.
Thursday and Friday are anticipated to see substantial rainfalls across central Bulgaria, with possible hailstorms in western and central regions on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Traditionally, late June typically brings dynamic weather patterns, with July expected to be predominantly dry, except for occasional precipitation primarily in Western Bulgaria, Yankov highlighted.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Heatstroke Concerns Rise in Sofia Amidst Scorching Temperatures
In recent hours, Sofia's Metropolitan Emergency Service has responded to over 10 cases of individuals feeling unwell due to the heat
Summer Solstice: Earliest in 228 Years Marks Astronomical Milestone
Today marks the commencement of astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere with the summer solstice
Beat the Heat: Free Mineral Water Giveaway Hits Sofia's Streets!
Today, due to high summer temperatures, the Metropolitan Municipality of Sofia will distribute free mineral water to citizens
Heat Wave Chaos: From Hajj Tragedy to Tropical Storms and Flooding
A widespread heat wave has enveloped regions across the US, Europe, and parts of the Balkans
Hot Seat Alert: Plovdiv Passenger Records 48.2 Degrees in Bus!
A new wave of alerts has been issued regarding the dangerous heat levels in Plovdiv's public transport buses
Bulgaria Braces for Extreme Heat with Water Restrictions and Safety Measures
A "yellow" code warning for dangerously hot weather has been issued across Bulgaria