Hot Weekend Ahead: Bulgaria Braces for Highs of 40°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 17:41
Bulgaria: Hot Weekend Ahead: Bulgaria Braces for Highs of 40°C @Pixabay

Astronomical summer has commenced in Bulgaria amidst abundant sunshine and soaring temperatures, reaching as high as 40 degrees Celsius. Weather expert Petar Yankov forecasts temperatures ranging between 35 and 40 degrees, with the extreme southwestern town of Sandanski expecting up to 41 degrees over the weekend.

Yankov emphasized the prolonged period of hot weather, exceeding 33 degrees in urban areas, which poses challenges for public life and work organization. Travelers are advised to prepare for the heat, with a yellow weather alert in effect until the week's end, as reported to Bulgaria ON AIR.

Most precipitation will concentrate in the mountainous regions of western Bulgaria. Across the weekend, temperatures will peak between 34 and 41 degrees, while coastal areas will experience cooler conditions around 28 degrees. Sea temperatures are expected to remain steady at 23-24 degrees, according to Yankov's forecast.

The high temperatures will persist into early next week before a weather shift begins on Wednesday. A Mediterranean cyclone is approaching the Balkans, bringing humid northern air that will result in frequent rainfall and a decrease in temperatures.

Thursday and Friday are anticipated to see substantial rainfalls across central Bulgaria, with possible hailstorms in western and central regions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Traditionally, late June typically brings dynamic weather patterns, with July expected to be predominantly dry, except for occasional precipitation primarily in Western Bulgaria, Yankov highlighted.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: summer, temperatures, weekend, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Consumption and GDP Per Capita Among Lowest in EU for 2023

|

Heatstroke Concerns Rise in Sofia Amidst Scorching Temperatures

|

Summer Solstice: Earliest in 228 Years Marks Astronomical Milestone

|

Beat the Heat: Free Mineral Water Giveaway Hits Sofia's Streets!

|

Bulgaria Braces for Extreme Heat with Water Restrictions and Safety Measures

|

Bulgaria Struggles with Recovery Plan Implementation, EU Warns

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Heatstroke Concerns Rise in Sofia Amidst Scorching Temperatures

In recent hours, Sofia's Metropolitan Emergency Service has responded to over 10 cases of individuals feeling unwell due to the heat

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 16:09

Summer Solstice: Earliest in 228 Years Marks Astronomical Milestone

Today marks the commencement of astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere with the summer solstice

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 13:02

Beat the Heat: Free Mineral Water Giveaway Hits Sofia's Streets!

Today, due to high summer temperatures, the Metropolitan Municipality of Sofia will distribute free mineral water to citizens

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 12:50

Heat Wave Chaos: From Hajj Tragedy to Tropical Storms and Flooding

A widespread heat wave has enveloped regions across the US, Europe, and parts of the Balkans

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 10:03

Hot Seat Alert: Plovdiv Passenger Records 48.2 Degrees in Bus!

A new wave of alerts has been issued regarding the dangerous heat levels in Plovdiv's public transport buses

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Bulgaria Braces for Extreme Heat with Water Restrictions and Safety Measures

A "yellow" code warning for dangerously hot weather has been issued across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 09:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria