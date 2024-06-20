Hot Weekend Ahead: Bulgaria Braces for Highs of 40°C

Astronomical summer has commenced in Bulgaria amidst abundant sunshine and soaring temperatures, reaching as high as 40 degrees Celsius. Weather expert Petar Yankov forecasts temperatures ranging between 35 and 40 degrees, with the extreme southwestern town of Sandanski expecting up to 41 degrees over the weekend.

Yankov emphasized the prolonged period of hot weather, exceeding 33 degrees in urban areas, which poses challenges for public life and work organization. Travelers are advised to prepare for the heat, with a yellow weather alert in effect until the week's end, as reported to Bulgaria ON AIR.

Most precipitation will concentrate in the mountainous regions of western Bulgaria. Across the weekend, temperatures will peak between 34 and 41 degrees, while coastal areas will experience cooler conditions around 28 degrees. Sea temperatures are expected to remain steady at 23-24 degrees, according to Yankov's forecast.

The high temperatures will persist into early next week before a weather shift begins on Wednesday. A Mediterranean cyclone is approaching the Balkans, bringing humid northern air that will result in frequent rainfall and a decrease in temperatures.

Thursday and Friday are anticipated to see substantial rainfalls across central Bulgaria, with possible hailstorms in western and central regions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Traditionally, late June typically brings dynamic weather patterns, with July expected to be predominantly dry, except for occasional precipitation primarily in Western Bulgaria, Yankov highlighted.