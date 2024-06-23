Heatstroke Concerns Rise in Sofia Amidst Scorching Temperatures

In recent hours, Sofia's Metropolitan Emergency Service has responded to over 10 cases of individuals feeling unwell due to the heat.

Dr. Todor Dimitrov from the Metropolitan Emergency Service highlighted the increased risk of heatstroke in urban areas, citing factors such as building density and limited air circulation. With high temperatures expected in the coming days, he advised the public to avoid going outside during peak heat hours, wear light and loose clothing, and stay hydrated.

Dr. Dimitrov emphasized that if someone exhibits signs of confusion or unsteady movement, bystanders should immediately call emergency services at 112. He recommended moving the affected person to a cool, shaded area, laying them on their side to prevent choking if they vomit, loosening tight clothing, and applying water to their skin while ensuring airflow if possible.

Today, several cities are distributing free water as a precautionary measure against heat-related illnesses, coinciding with the announcement of a yellow alert for dangerously high temperatures across most of the country.