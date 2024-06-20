Mark Rutte Secures NATO Secretary General Role

World | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 16:03
Bulgaria: Mark Rutte Secures NATO Secretary General Role

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has decided to withdraw his candidacy for the position of NATO Secretary General, clearing the path for Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to receive unanimous support from all 32 member countries of the alliance. The Defense Council of Romania officially endorsed Rutte's candidacy after Iohannis informed NATO allies of his withdrawal. Earlier this week, Hungary and Slovakia had also thrown their support behind Rutte, solidifying his candidacy.

The decision comes as the current NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's term, extended due to the Ukraine war, approaches its end on October 1. Rutte, previously endorsed by several NATO members, including key nations like Germany and France, now holds widespread backing across the alliance. Romania was the final country whose endorsement Rutte needed to secure unanimous support among NATO member states.

