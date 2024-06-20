Biden Diverts Patriot Missiles: Ukraine Gets Top Priority

The Biden administration is planning to suspend all current orders for Patriot air defense systems and missiles, redirecting these supplies to Ukraine until its defense requirements are fully met, as reported by the Financial Times. This significant decision could be formally announced today.

The suspension will affect orders from several countries, including Romania, Poland, Germany, and Spain, as well as a coalition of NATO nations that placed an order for 1,000 Patriot missiles back in January. Among these, only Germany has agreed to send their systems to Ukraine. The other countries, along with Greece, have so far declined to provide their Patriot systems to support Ukraine's defense efforts.

This strategic move underscores the urgency of bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities amid the ongoing war with Russia. The redirection of Patriot systems is part of a broader effort to ensure that Ukraine is equipped with the necessary tools to protect itself against Putin's aggression.

In addition to the redirection of Patriot systems, there have been other international commitments to aid Ukraine's defense. Recently, Ukraine announced a promise to supply Kyiv with the SAMP/T, a European air defense system that serves as an equivalent to the Patriot. This addition will further strengthen Ukraine's air defense network, providing a critical layer of protection.

The Biden administration's decision to prioritize Ukraine's defense needs over existing orders from other countries highlights the gravity of the situation in Ukraine and the international community's commitment to supporting the country in its time of need. The implications of this decision will likely reverberate across the defense landscape, affecting the delivery schedules and defense strategies of the countries initially set to receive the Patriot systems.