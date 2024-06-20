Serbia Threatens to Quit Euro 2024 After Scandalous Fan Behavior

Serbia Threatens to Quit Euro 2024 After Scandalous Fan Behavior

Serbia's football federation has threatened to withdraw from Euro 2024 following scandalous fan behavior during the match between Croatia and Albania. During the Group B match in Hamburg on Wednesday, chants of "Kill, kill, kill the Serb" were heard.

Jovan Šurbatović, the general secretary of the Football Association of Serbia (FAS), told state broadcaster RTS that the team would consider exiting the tournament if the Croatian and Albanian federations were not punished.

This statement comes amid an ongoing investigation into Serbia over allegations of monkey noises directed at England players in their first match. Šurbatović emphasized that the situation was unacceptable and that Serbia would demand sanctions from UEFA, even if it meant not continuing in the competition. He stated that if no sanctions were imposed, Serbia would reconsider its participation.

