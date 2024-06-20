Serbia Threatens to Quit Euro 2024 After Scandalous Fan Behavior

Ukrainian Footballers' Message: Don't Forget the War During Euro 2024
Ahead of Euro 2024, Ukrainian footballers have released a poignant video on social media emphasizing the ongoing conflict in their homeland
Serbia's football federation has threatened to withdraw from Euro 2024 following scandalous fan behavior during the match between Croatia and Albania. During the Group B match in Hamburg on Wednesday, chants of "Kill, kill, kill the Serb" were heard.
Wie soll man das verstehen, wenn bei der WM im Spiel Kroatien-Albanien die Fans "Ubi, ubi Srbina" - "töte, töte den Serben" herausposaunen?— Драган Вукадиновић (@DraganVukadino9) June 19, 2024
1. Westliche Werte?
2. EU Werte?
3. Deutsche Werte?
4. Neue Standards im Fußball? pic.twitter.com/gmKuuB4fSo
Jovan Šurbatović, the general secretary of the Football Association of Serbia (FAS), told state broadcaster RTS that the team would consider exiting the tournament if the Croatian and Albanian federations were not punished.
This statement comes amid an ongoing investigation into Serbia over allegations of monkey noises directed at England players in their first match. Šurbatović emphasized that the situation was unacceptable and that Serbia would demand sanctions from UEFA, even if it meant not continuing in the competition. He stated that if no sanctions were imposed, Serbia would reconsider its participation.
