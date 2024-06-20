Thailand Seeks Entry into BRICS

Thailand has expressed its ambition to join the BRICS group, aiming for membership to be confirmed at the upcoming meeting in Russia this October, according to a report from Reuters today in Bangkok.

Last week, during a BRICS ministerial meeting, Thailand officially submitted its request to become a member of the organization, as confirmed by Nikorndej Balankura, spokesman for the Thai Foreign Ministry.

"We are hopeful for a positive response and anticipate being accepted as a member at the next meeting in Russia," said Balankura.

BRICS, named after its member countries Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is known for its aim to counterbalance the Western-dominated global order. In recent times, the group expanded to include countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, the UAE, with over 40 other nations expressing interest in joining.

Additionally, Thailand has expressed interest in joining the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).