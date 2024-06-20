Thailand Seeks Entry into BRICS

Putin Applauds Vietnam's Diplomatic Stance on Ukraine Amid Controversial Visit
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Vietnam for its diplomatic approach to Ukraine during his visit to Hanoi
Thailand has expressed its ambition to join the BRICS group, aiming for membership to be confirmed at the upcoming meeting in Russia this October, according to a report from Reuters today in Bangkok.
Last week, during a BRICS ministerial meeting, Thailand officially submitted its request to become a member of the organization, as confirmed by Nikorndej Balankura, spokesman for the Thai Foreign Ministry.
"We are hopeful for a positive response and anticipate being accepted as a member at the next meeting in Russia," said Balankura.
BRICS, named after its member countries Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is known for its aim to counterbalance the Western-dominated global order. In recent times, the group expanded to include countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, the UAE, with over 40 other nations expressing interest in joining.
Additionally, Thailand has expressed interest in joining the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has decided to withdraw his candidacy for the position of NATO Secretary General
Romania has announced its decision to send an air defense system to Ukraine amid escalating security concerns in the region
The Biden administration is planning to suspend all current orders for Patriot air defense systems and missiles
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Vietnam for its diplomatic approach to Ukraine during his visit to Hanoi
In the Odesa region, there have been renewed air raid alerts due to four instances of drone and missile warnings within the past day
Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah has issued a stark warning, declaring that his Shiite group would engage in unrestrained and unlimited warfare should a broader conflict with Israel erupt
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU