Summer Solstice: Earliest in 228 Years Marks Astronomical Milestone

Hot Weekend Ahead: Bulgaria Braces for Highs of 40°C
Astronomical summer has commenced in Bulgaria amidst abundant sunshine and soaring temperatures, reaching as high as 40 degrees Celsius
Today marks the commencement of astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere with the summer solstice, a significant event in Earth's annual orbit around the Sun. According to reports from USA Today, this year's solstice is noteworthy as it is the earliest occurrence in 228 years.
The timing of this solstice's early arrival is attributed to various factors including the leap year adjustments, discrepancies between the astronomical and solar calendars, and the implementation of daylight saving time. These elements collectively affect the exact timing of astronomical events such as the solstice.
During the summer solstice, the Sun reaches its highest point in the sky, resulting in the longest day of the year in terms of daylight hours. In Bulgaria, the astronomical summer officially begins at 11:50 p.m. local time today, marking the onset of longer daylight periods in the Northern Hemisphere.
Following the solstice, the Sun's path along the ecliptic starts to descend, gradually reducing the duration of daylight in the Northern Hemisphere as the days progress into autumn. This natural phenomenon marks a pivotal moment in Earth's annual cycle, influencing seasonal changes and the length of daylight experienced across different regions of the globe.
In recent hours, Sofia's Metropolitan Emergency Service has responded to over 10 cases of individuals feeling unwell due to the heat
Today, due to high summer temperatures, the Metropolitan Municipality of Sofia will distribute free mineral water to citizens
A widespread heat wave has enveloped regions across the US, Europe, and parts of the Balkans
A new wave of alerts has been issued regarding the dangerous heat levels in Plovdiv's public transport buses
A "yellow" code warning for dangerously hot weather has been issued across Bulgaria
