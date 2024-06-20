Summer Solstice: Earliest in 228 Years Marks Astronomical Milestone

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 13:02
Bulgaria: Summer Solstice: Earliest in 228 Years Marks Astronomical Milestone @Pixabay

Today marks the commencement of astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere with the summer solstice, a significant event in Earth's annual orbit around the Sun. According to reports from USA Today, this year's solstice is noteworthy as it is the earliest occurrence in 228 years.

The timing of this solstice's early arrival is attributed to various factors including the leap year adjustments, discrepancies between the astronomical and solar calendars, and the implementation of daylight saving time. These elements collectively affect the exact timing of astronomical events such as the solstice.

During the summer solstice, the Sun reaches its highest point in the sky, resulting in the longest day of the year in terms of daylight hours. In Bulgaria, the astronomical summer officially begins at 11:50 p.m. local time today, marking the onset of longer daylight periods in the Northern Hemisphere.

Following the solstice, the Sun's path along the ecliptic starts to descend, gradually reducing the duration of daylight in the Northern Hemisphere as the days progress into autumn. This natural phenomenon marks a pivotal moment in Earth's annual cycle, influencing seasonal changes and the length of daylight experienced across different regions of the globe.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: summer, solstice, sun

Related Articles:

Hot Weekend Ahead: Bulgaria Braces for Highs of 40°C

Astronomical summer has commenced in Bulgaria amidst abundant sunshine and soaring temperatures, reaching as high as 40 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 17:41

Bulgaria's Weekend Weather Outlook: Sunshine Follows Storms

According to climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev, Bulgaria can expect a warming trend over the upcoming weekend as a cold front moves away from the region

Society » Environment | June 14, 2024, Friday // 18:16

Blazing Heat: Bulgaria to Hit 38 Degrees!

Summer is definitely on its way

Society » Environment | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 16:05

Can You Guess How Little a Week at Bulgaria's Beach Resorts Costs?

The summer tourist season has commenced, and hotels along Bulgaria's Northern Black Sea coast are already welcoming guests

Business » Tourism | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 11:36

Optimistic Outlook: Ministry of Tourism Forecasts Successful Summer Season in Bulgaria

Along the Southern Black Sea coast, preparations are in full swing for a successful and peaceful summer season, as confirmed by Minister of Tourism Evtim Miloshev following discussions with local authorities and control institutions

Business » Tourism | April 26, 2024, Friday // 12:11

Catch the Summer Vibes: Welcoming the New Season 2024 on St. Anastasia Island, Burgas

The start of the upcoming tourist season on St. Anastasia Island will be heralded by an Easter dive, scheduled for May 4th

Society | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 14:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Hot Weekend Ahead: Bulgaria Braces for Highs of 40°C

Astronomical summer has commenced in Bulgaria amidst abundant sunshine and soaring temperatures, reaching as high as 40 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 17:41

Heatstroke Concerns Rise in Sofia Amidst Scorching Temperatures

In recent hours, Sofia's Metropolitan Emergency Service has responded to over 10 cases of individuals feeling unwell due to the heat

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 16:09

Beat the Heat: Free Mineral Water Giveaway Hits Sofia's Streets!

Today, due to high summer temperatures, the Metropolitan Municipality of Sofia will distribute free mineral water to citizens

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 12:50

Heat Wave Chaos: From Hajj Tragedy to Tropical Storms and Flooding

A widespread heat wave has enveloped regions across the US, Europe, and parts of the Balkans

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 10:03

Hot Seat Alert: Plovdiv Passenger Records 48.2 Degrees in Bus!

A new wave of alerts has been issued regarding the dangerous heat levels in Plovdiv's public transport buses

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Bulgaria Braces for Extreme Heat with Water Restrictions and Safety Measures

A "yellow" code warning for dangerously hot weather has been issued across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 09:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria