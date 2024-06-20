Summer Solstice: Earliest in 228 Years Marks Astronomical Milestone

Today marks the commencement of astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere with the summer solstice, a significant event in Earth's annual orbit around the Sun. According to reports from USA Today, this year's solstice is noteworthy as it is the earliest occurrence in 228 years.

The timing of this solstice's early arrival is attributed to various factors including the leap year adjustments, discrepancies between the astronomical and solar calendars, and the implementation of daylight saving time. These elements collectively affect the exact timing of astronomical events such as the solstice.

During the summer solstice, the Sun reaches its highest point in the sky, resulting in the longest day of the year in terms of daylight hours. In Bulgaria, the astronomical summer officially begins at 11:50 p.m. local time today, marking the onset of longer daylight periods in the Northern Hemisphere.

Following the solstice, the Sun's path along the ecliptic starts to descend, gradually reducing the duration of daylight in the Northern Hemisphere as the days progress into autumn. This natural phenomenon marks a pivotal moment in Earth's annual cycle, influencing seasonal changes and the length of daylight experienced across different regions of the globe.