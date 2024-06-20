Putin Applauds Vietnam's Diplomatic Stance on Ukraine Amid Controversial Visit

World » RUSSIA | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Putin Applauds Vietnam's Diplomatic Stance on Ukraine Amid Controversial Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Vietnam for its diplomatic approach to Ukraine during his visit to Hanoi, which followed his recent trip to North Korea. The arrival in the Vietnamese capital was met with extensive preparations, including posters of Putin lining the streets and careful maintenance of a monumental Lenin statue, a Soviet gift to Vietnam that remains a symbol of historical ties.

"I am delighted that our leaders invited President Putin. The people warmly welcome him due to Vietnam and Russia's longstanding and close relationship," remarked a local resident.

In contrast to the lavish reception in North Korea, Putin's welcome in Vietnam is more subdued, reflecting the host's efforts to maintain amicable relations with the United States alongside its historical ties with Russia. Vietnam considers Russia a significant partner, particularly in defense where it relies heavily on Russian arms supplies. Both nations also cooperate extensively in the oil sector through joint ventures.

This marks Putin's fifth visit to Vietnam, his last being in 2017 during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. During his current visit, Putin emphasized Russia's commitment to enhancing dialogue with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Vietnam is a key member.

"The strengthening of relations between our two countries is of utmost importance," Putin affirmed.

While Russia-Vietnam ties deepen, the United States has criticized Hanoi for extending the invitation to Putin, citing concerns over providing a platform to promote what they describe as Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine. The US Embassy in Vietnam issued a statement asserting that no country should offer such a platform to Putin.

In terms of trade, Russian imports to Vietnam rank third, with the United States currently holding the position of Hanoi's second-largest trading partner after China. Despite differing economic engagements, Vietnam's diplomatic approach continues to balance its relationships with major global powers amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Vietnam, Putin, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Romania Commits to Ukraine's Defense with Patriot System Donation

Romania has announced its decision to send an air defense system to Ukraine amid escalating security concerns in the region

World » Ukraine | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 16:00

Biden Diverts Patriot Missiles: Ukraine Gets Top Priority

The Biden administration is planning to suspend all current orders for Patriot air defense systems and missiles

World » Ukraine | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 14:27

Thailand Seeks Entry into BRICS

Thailand has expressed its ambition to join the BRICS group, aiming for membership to be confirmed at the upcoming meeting in Russia this October

World | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 13:10

Putin's Diplomatic Tour: Defense Pact with North Korea and State Visit to Vietnam

North Korea and Russia have agreed to provide immediate military aid to each other in the event of armed aggression

World » Russia | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 09:34

Ukraine's Power Grid Hit by Overnight Russian Airstrikes

Russia launched airstrikes on Ukraine's power grid overnight

World » Ukraine | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 09:15

Surprise: Russia Beats US in Supplying Europe with Gas

In May, natural gas imports to Europe from Russia surpassed those from the US for the first time since the onset of the Ukraine war

Business » Energy | June 19, 2024, Wednesday // 17:24
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Putin's Diplomatic Tour: Defense Pact with North Korea and State Visit to Vietnam

North Korea and Russia have agreed to provide immediate military aid to each other in the event of armed aggression

World » Russia | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 09:34

Putin and Kim Jong Un Sign Landmark Strategic Pact in Pyongyang

In Pyongyang, Russian and North Korean leaders have signed a broad strategic partnership agreement

World » Russia | June 19, 2024, Wednesday // 11:19

Kremlin Accuses NATO of Escalating Nuclear Tensions

The Kremlin has criticized NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's recent comments on the alliance's nuclear arsenal

World » Russia | June 17, 2024, Monday // 15:06

Putin Seeks Legitimate Guarantees for Ukraine Peace Negotiations

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed openness to negotiations with Ukraine but insists on guarantees for their legitimacy

World » Russia | June 17, 2024, Monday // 08:33

Russia Manipulates Bulgarians in Moldova Ahead of Key Elections

Russia is attempting to divide the Moldovan people by manipulating various ethnic regions, including those with Bulgarian populations.

World » Russia | June 16, 2024, Sunday // 09:33

Russian Warships Conduct Military Drills Near Florida

Russian military exercises in the Caribbean Sea, near Florida, have sparked attention as a display of strength amid heightened tensions over Western support for Ukraine.

World » Russia | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 09:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria