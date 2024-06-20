Beat the Heat: Free Mineral Water Giveaway Hits Sofia's Streets!

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 12:50
Bulgaria: Beat the Heat: Free Mineral Water Giveaway Hits Sofia's Streets!

Today, due to high summer temperatures, the Metropolitan Municipality of Sofia will distribute free mineral water to citizens, as announced by the municipal administration.

From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., water will be available at two locations: the "Serdika" metro station and near Sofia University "Kliment Ohridski". The initiative, managed by employees of the "Emergency Assistance and Prevention" Directorate, will continue until stocks are depleted.

In addition to the water distribution, the municipality highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance city cleanliness and air quality through regular street washing activities. Throughout the day, main streets in neighborhoods like "Krasno Selo", "Poduyane", "Iskar", "Krasna Polyana", "Ilinden", and "Nadezhda" are being washed, while main boulevards are scheduled for nighttime cleaning to minimize traffic disruption. Sections of the Southern arc of the Metropolitan Ring Road will also be washed, with detailed information available on the municipality's website regarding specific locations targeted by tanker trucks.

The city administration pointed out the presence of 58 fountains located in parks and gardens across Sofia, including popular spots like "Borisova Garden", NDK Park, "South Park" (3rd part), "North Park", and "Zaimov". Given the heatwave, the Green System Directorate has intensified the watering of trees, flowers, and greenery in these areas.

Moreover, amid rising temperatures, the municipality urged elderly residents to minimize outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, emphasizing the importance of staying hydrated and avoiding direct sunlight.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology issued a yellow code warning for hot weather today, forecasting maximum temperatures ranging from 35 to 38 degrees Celsius across the country.

Furthermore, the Bulgarian Red Cross will also distribute free bottled mineral water in Sofia today and tomorrow as part of efforts to help residents cope with the heat.

