Bulgarian Film Wins Prestigious Award at Cannes

Society | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 11:47
The Bulgarian film "Vaklush," directed by Nikolay Vasilev, has clinched the prestigious "Golden Firefly" award at the Remember the Future festival in Cannes, according to BTA. This accolade falls under the category of "Best Social Justice Film."

"Vaklush" chronicles the life of Vaklush Tolev and has been in production for over two decades. It made its debut at the 2023 Sofia Film Fest and has since been screened more than 120 times across various countries worldwide.

The Remember the Future festival aims to unearth and celebrate a new generation of talented filmmakers, offering them global visibility and recognition. Nikolay Vasilev's recognition at the festival underscores its commitment to honoring impactful narratives. Over the years, the festival has attracted participation from renowned figures such as Yoko Ono, Clint Eastwood, Richard Branson, and Bruce Willis.

