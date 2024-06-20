Live Feed: Day Two of the First Session of Bulgaria's Parliament to Elect a Speaker (UPDATED)

Bulgaria Finally Elects Raya Nazaryan as Speaker After Parliamentary Drama
Raya Nazaryan has assumed the role of Speaker of the 50th National Assembly
He criticized other political factions for jeopardizing national sovereignty by withholding support for Raya Nazaryan's candidacy. Peevski urged all parties to snap out of their inertia, stressing the immediate necessity for the parliament to commence its operations.
Regarding allegations of pressure on Nikolay Markov, leader of "Greatness", to endorse Nazaryan, Peevski declined to comment directly. However, his parliamentary colleague, Darin Georgiev, had previously raised concerns about such interference.
Update: Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, expressed frustration over Hristo Ivanov, former leader of "Yes, Bulgaria," accusing him of deserting for the second time. Borissov criticized Ivanov for initially collaborating closely, supporting constitutional amendments and other proposals, only to later retreat to Brussels, leaving Borissov to manage the aftermath alone. Borissov described Ivanov's actions as unfair and dishonorable.
In 2015, Ivanov resigned as Minister of Justice due to parliamentary resistance against his proposed reforms regarding political influence in judicial appointments. Recently, Ivanov cited the electoral underperformance of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" as his reason for stepping down.
Despite facing opposition to Raya Nazaryan's bid for Speaker of Parliament, Borissov reiterated GERB's unwavering support for her candidacy. He urged political factions to act responsibly, warning that failing to elect a president would trigger a constitutional crisis. Borissov noted the country's precarious position, unable to proceed with new elections formally due to the absence of a parliamentary Speaker.
Update: Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, has been accused of pressuring Nikolay Markov, leader of the "Greatness" party. This allegation surfaced after Markov arrived late yesterday to take the oath during the initial session of the 50th National Assembly. Darin Georgiev, an MP from "Greatness," disclosed this information to "Nova TV."
Georgiev revealed that Borissov's efforts involved more than just seeking dialogue; they included exerting pressure. However, Georgiev suggested directing questions about Markov's late arrival and the nature of the pressure directly to Markov himself. According to Georgiev, Markov faced significant pressure during a meeting focused on how "Greatness" MPs should vote, particularly regarding the election of Raya Nazarian as Speaker of Parliament.
The statement from Georgiev did not specify whether Borissov personally applied the pressure or if it was intermediated through others. He emphasized that, at present, the pressure campaign primarily revolves around securing votes for Nazarian's candidacy.
Update: The second day of the inaugural plenary session commenced with a 30-minute recess at the request of the DPS party, delaying the election of the speaker. Rather than proceeding to a vote, Members of Parliament began the session with a debate on whether to reaffirm the rules governing the election of the Speaker of Parliament.
Silvi Kirilov, the senior-most parliamentarian presiding over the session, proposed scheduling a vote on this matter later in the day, citing legal consultations conducted earlier. However, Hamid Hamid from the DPS objected, arguing that a new vote on the election rules was unnecessary since they had already been approved the previous day.
Ultimately, Hamid requested a 30-minute break to further discuss the issue. It is anticipated that deliberations on the nominations for the Speaker of Parliament will commence at 10:35 am.
